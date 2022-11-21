ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Michigan Wolverine

This is it. Ohio State fans have had Nov. 26 circled on their calendars since the last time these two teams met in Ann Arbor. The Buckeyes’ entire offseason of work and has led to this moment. The coaching staff has been changed around, and the faces on the field have largely changed, but this is every bit a revenge game for Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud and this current crop of talent. Both of these teams are off to an 11-0 start, but none of that will matter if you can’t come away victorious in The Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

LGHL Asks: Ohio State fans weigh in on starting RB, Blake Corum, The Game score prediction

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

LGHL Staff Predictions: Shocker, everybody picks Ohio State to win The Game

Today’s the day, fam. The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the No. 3 Wichigan Molverines at 12 noon ET in Ohio Stadium in a game to be broadcast on FOX. The Game is always a big deal for these two fan bases, but this year it is even bigger than usual. Whether it is the ramifications on the Big Ten title hunt, College Football Playoff berths, or the larger narrative for both programs, it is difficult to imagine a game that will have more storylines at play than this one.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Game Notes: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball stuffs Wright State

On Thanksgiving eve, the Ohio State women’s basketball team gave thanks. Specifically, 105 thank yous to the Wright State Raiders in a 105-52 blowout victory in front of home fans. Playing against a tougher team than Sunday’s game against McNeese State, where the Buckeyes put up 99 points, Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

TTUN Offensive Player to Watch: Running back Blake Coru❌

When the much-anticipated battle between undefeated teams kicks off in Columbus this weekend, entire seasons will be on the line. College football careers may even come to an official end, depending on bowl bids, NFL draft prep, health, etc. And unforgettable memories will be made, whether positive or downright devastating. Ohio State and TTUN have everything to play for, which means they also (both) have everything to lose. The 2022 season – and whether it is ultimately deemed a success by each program – likely comes down to the outcome of this game... The Game. Not only will it determine the winner of the Big Ten East, but it will also help shape the College Football Playoff and subsequent chase for a national championship. Other than that, it should be a friendly little exhibition in The Shoe, right?
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

In Conversation Podcast: Breaking down what Ohio State needs to do to win The Game

On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple |...
landgrantholyland.com

Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State comes home from Maui with two wins

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts |...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Column: Ohio State, Big Ten failed Jagger Joshua; inexcusably did not live up to values

We need to pause Rivalry Week coverage for a moment to address Ohio State men’s hockey and the Big Ten conference. During the Nov. 11 men’s hockey matchup between the Buckeyes and Michigan State, Spartan forward Jagger Joshua was repeatedly called a racial slur by OSU’s forward Kamil Sadlocha. During the game, Sadlocha received a 10-minute game misconduct penalty when a referee overheard him use the slur.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

What will it take for Ohio State to beat Michigan in “The Game”?

Well, here it is. Somehow, we expected the season to come down to the game on Nov. 26. Ever since last year’s humiliating defeat in Ann Arbor, the Buckeyes and their fans have looked to this week’s game. Oh, I know that teams never look ahead, that they play only this week’s game. But really? Is that what we believe?
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Play Like a Girl Podcast: Beat ❌ichigan, four co-host edition

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, the team talks everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between. Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:. Welcome back to a VERY special, Michigan...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy