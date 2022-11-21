Read full article on original website
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Michigan Wolverine
This is it. Ohio State fans have had Nov. 26 circled on their calendars since the last time these two teams met in Ann Arbor. The Buckeyes’ entire offseason of work and has led to this moment. The coaching staff has been changed around, and the faces on the field have largely changed, but this is every bit a revenge game for Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud and this current crop of talent. Both of these teams are off to an 11-0 start, but none of that will matter if you can’t come away victorious in The Game.
landgrantholyland.com
Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State lost to Michigan 45-23, and the Buckeyes have nowhere to hide
Ohio State lost to the Michigan Wolverines in Columbus for the first time since 2000 losing 45-23 in a game where the Buckeyes were out schemed, out toughed, and out played. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. To get the show started,...
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Asks: Ohio State fans weigh in on starting RB, Blake Corum, The Game score prediction
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Staff Predictions: Shocker, everybody picks Ohio State to win The Game
Today’s the day, fam. The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the No. 3 Wichigan Molverines at 12 noon ET in Ohio Stadium in a game to be broadcast on FOX. The Game is always a big deal for these two fan bases, but this year it is even bigger than usual. Whether it is the ramifications on the Big Ten title hunt, College Football Playoff berths, or the larger narrative for both programs, it is difficult to imagine a game that will have more storylines at play than this one.
landgrantholyland.com
Irrational Overreactions(?): Ohio State’s coaching staff continues to be the problem
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s loss over That Team Up North. Clean...
landgrantholyland.com
Buck Off Podcast: Michigan report and expectations for Ohio State in The Game
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to discuss the biggest game of the season in Ohio State’s matchup against hated rival Michigan. We...
landgrantholyland.com
Game Notes: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball stuffs Wright State
On Thanksgiving eve, the Ohio State women’s basketball team gave thanks. Specifically, 105 thank yous to the Wright State Raiders in a 105-52 blowout victory in front of home fans. Playing against a tougher team than Sunday’s game against McNeese State, where the Buckeyes put up 99 points, Ohio...
landgrantholyland.com
TTUN Offensive Player to Watch: Running back Blake Coru❌
When the much-anticipated battle between undefeated teams kicks off in Columbus this weekend, entire seasons will be on the line. College football careers may even come to an official end, depending on bowl bids, NFL draft prep, health, etc. And unforgettable memories will be made, whether positive or downright devastating. Ohio State and TTUN have everything to play for, which means they also (both) have everything to lose. The 2022 season – and whether it is ultimately deemed a success by each program – likely comes down to the outcome of this game... The Game. Not only will it determine the winner of the Big Ten East, but it will also help shape the College Football Playoff and subsequent chase for a national championship. Other than that, it should be a friendly little exhibition in The Shoe, right?
landgrantholyland.com
In Conversation Podcast: Breaking down what Ohio State needs to do to win The Game
On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple |...
landgrantholyland.com
Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State comes home from Maui with two wins
‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts |...
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch today’s Ohio State vs. TTUN game
Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. No. 2 Ohio State...
landgrantholyland.com
Look what you made me do: Ohio State vs. Michigan 2022 game preview and prediction
But we’ve still got some in a drawer even now. This weekend’s matchup between the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 3 Michigan Wolverines is the stuff of “Folklore.” Some might even say this elite pairing for the Big Ten East crown and a shot at the College Football Playoff was Taylor-made.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Ohio State, Big Ten failed Jagger Joshua; inexcusably did not live up to values
We need to pause Rivalry Week coverage for a moment to address Ohio State men’s hockey and the Big Ten conference. During the Nov. 11 men’s hockey matchup between the Buckeyes and Michigan State, Spartan forward Jagger Joshua was repeatedly called a racial slur by OSU’s forward Kamil Sadlocha. During the game, Sadlocha received a 10-minute game misconduct penalty when a referee overheard him use the slur.
landgrantholyland.com
What will it take for Ohio State to beat Michigan in “The Game”?
Well, here it is. Somehow, we expected the season to come down to the game on Nov. 26. Ever since last year’s humiliating defeat in Ann Arbor, the Buckeyes and their fans have looked to this week’s game. Oh, I know that teams never look ahead, that they play only this week’s game. But really? Is that what we believe?
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 25, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
landgrantholyland.com
Play Like a Girl Podcast: Beat ❌ichigan, four co-host edition
On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, the team talks everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between. Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:. Welcome back to a VERY special, Michigan...
