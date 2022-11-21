Read full article on original website
Report: Colorado offers Deion Sanders head coaching job
Colorado has offered Jackson State sideline boss Deion Sanders a head coaching job, Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reports. Sanders has "legit interest" in taking the job, Feldman adds. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has orchestrated an immediate turnaround at Jackson State since arriving in 2020 after the program went...
How T.J. and J.J. Watt compare to the NFL's greatest brother duos
It's a shame that T.J. Watt tore his pec in the season opener and was sidelined for a couple of months. When healthy, the sack master has resembled a ballhawk. Joe Burrow knows all about Watt's new forte. Before Watt was injured in Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the Bengals, he blew up a handoff for a 4-yard loss, then one-upped himself on the next snap, leaping to make this dexterous grab at the line of scrimmage.
Report: Bears' Fields unlikely to face Jets due to injury, Siemian to start
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields isn't expected to play Sunday against the New York Jets due to a shoulder injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Veteran Trevor Siemian is expected to start for Chicago, Schefter adds. Nathan Peterman, who was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday, will back up Siemian.
Fantasy Podcast: Injury updates heading into Week 12
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone goes over the notable injury updates heading into Week 12. Quarterback injuries (0:35) Running back injuries (6:05) Wide receiver injuries...
Smith-Schuster to play vs. Rams after missing Week 11; Toney out
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Andy Reid announced Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Teicher. Smith-Schuster missed the team's Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers due to landing in the concussion protocol after taking a big hit in the previous game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Report: Kiffin's Ole Miss extension expected to run at least 8 years
Lane Kiffin's new contract with Ole Miss is expected to be for at least eight years, sources told Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. The pact will also be worth $9 million per season, Dellenger adds. Kiffin told ESPN's Chris Low on Saturday that he'll sign an extension with Ole Miss. He...
Miller carted to locker room, reportedly diagnosed with knee sprain
Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller was carted to the locker room with a knee injury Thursday and didn't return to the Thanksgiving affair against the Detroit Lions. The initial diagnosis for Miller is a knee sprain, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. With a more serious injury reportedly still not ruled out, Miller will undergo an MRI and other tests Friday.
Report: Von Miller dodges ACL tear, out indefinitely with other knee damage
Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller didn't tear his ACL but will be out indefinitely as doctors review other damage to his knee to determine the full extent of the injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's unknown how long Miller will be sidelined. The damage could force him to miss...
Fantasy: Week 12 Rankings - Tight Ends (Standard)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 12.
Fantasy: Start, Sit, Stash, Quit - Week 12
SSSQ is a weekly look at underappreciated fantasy players to consider starting and potential busts you should leave on your bench. We also identify breakout candidates to stash on your roster and players you can safely cut. For the rest of your lineup decisions, consult our Week 12 rankings, or...
Jefferson passes Moss for most receiving yards in first 3 seasons
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has set a new record for receiving yards in a player's first three seasons with 4,248, passing Hall of Famer Randy Moss' previous mark of 4,163. Jefferson eclipsed Moss with this highlight-reel grab in a win over the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night.
Chase questionable, Mixon ruled out vs. Titans
The Cincinnati Bengals could get one of their stars back on the field Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, but they will also have to play without another. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is listed as questionable ahead of the team's Week 12 matchup, head coach Zac Taylor said Friday, according to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Fields questionable vs. Jets with injury to non-throwing shoulder
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to a non-throwing shoulder injury. "He's feeling better every single day," head coach Matt Eberflus said Friday, according to Adam Jahns of The Athletic. Eberflus added that he expects the Bears will make a...
Bills edge Lions in 1st game of Thanksgiving tripleheader
DETROIT (AP) — The Buffalo Bills crashed Detroit's Thanksgiving party, making themselves at home for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left after missing an extra point late in the fourth quarter, lifting Buffalo to a 28-25 win over Detroit on Thursday.
Curry helps Giants recruit Judge: 'Doing my part as a loyal Red Sox fan'
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is part of the San Francisco Giants' plan to sign reigning AL MVP and California native Aaron Judge in free agency. Curry and Judge were supposed to have a face-to-face meeting Tuesday in San Francisco but ended up exchanging text messages because the Warriors' flight from New Orleans was delayed.
Nebraska hires Rhule as next head coach
Matt Rhule has agreed to become Nebraska's next head coach on an eight-year contract, the team announced Saturday. The Carolina Panthers fired Rhule in October after he served as the team's head coach for 38 games. He was in his third season of a seven-year, $62-million contract when the Panthers dismissed him.
NFL Week 12 best bets: Spread, moneyline, total, and teaser
Bettors are people too, and like most people, we like to play the blame game. We'll willfully ignore a miracle cover on a punt return touchdown at the death in New England (our handicap was good, and the Patriots should have won by a touchdown anyway!). We'll be annoyed that the Browns mega-backdoor pushed the Bills at -8 (reminding us to always line shop), the Colts couldn't close out our upset of the week, and a series of unfortunate events lifted the Chiefs and Chargers over 52.5 points. The commiserating is what keeps us sane.
Report: Bills to meet with Beckham
The Buffalo Bills will meet with free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in early December, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. Buffalo joins a list of teams reportedly set to meet with Beckham. The Dallas Cowboys are tentatively scheduled to meet with the wideout on Dec. 5., while New...
NFL Week 12 player props: The thin line between love and hate
It's the laughter that's what keeps us from crying in the sports betting space. A 3-7 week was brutal both due to the record and the way in which most of the bets were lost. It's a thin line between 8-2 and 3-7. In some cases, it can come down to scorekeeper decisions to round up or down on a play's yardage. However, they say it all evens out, so we'll hope that's the case this week.
