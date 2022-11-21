Read full article on original website
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
5 new books to read this week
This week’s new books take us from the world of ballet to an Edwardian ship…Fiction1. They’re Going To Love You by Meg Howrey is published in hardback by Bloomsbury Publishing, priced £16.99 (ebook £11.89). Available now🩰 They’re Going to Love You – @MegHowreyA gripping and gorgeously written novel of heartbreaking intensity. With psychological precision and a masterfully revealed secret at its heart, this book asks what it takes to be an artist.Read more: https://t.co/Ulkluo0MLZ pic.twitter.com/LWNqH5Fove— Bloomsbury Books UK (@BloomsburyBooks) November 10, 2022Set in the rarefied world of ballet, this is an intense, thoughtful novel about troubled family relationships and what...
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
A Seurat Painting Owned By Late Billionaire Paul Allen Has Sold For $149 M. at Christie’s
An early 20th century painting depicting three nude figures by George Seurat from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold for $149 million an evening sale at Christie’s in New York Wednesday. Titled Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), the work is among the rarest paintings produced by Seurat residing in private hands and was expected to fetch a price over $100 million. Long before it came into Allen’s hands, the pointillist-style canvas was owned by John Quinn, the art collector and attorney who was an early promoter of the modern artist in the early 20th century. During tonight’s sale, Christie’s...
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
Howard Johnson obituary
Film-maker whose hard-hitting documentaries addressed social issues from a black perspective
Novelist Tess Gunty wins National Book Award for fiction
Tess Gunty’s “The Rabbit Hutch,” a sweeping novel set in a low-income housing community in Indiana, has won the National Book Award for fiction. The nonfiction prize went to Imani Perry’s “South to America," and Sabaa Tahir’s “All My Rage” won for young people's literature. In poetry, John Keene was cited for “Punks: New and Selected Poems,'' while Argentine-Spanish language author Samanta Schweblin and translator Megan McDowell won for best work in translation for “Seven Empty Houses.” Winners on Wednesday night each received $10,000. The dinner benefit for the National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, also included honorary...
Ned Rorem obituary
American composer with a genius for dramatic characterisation who won the Pulitzer prize in 1976
Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022
Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
Newsweek Staffers' Favorite Books of 2022 for Everyone on Your Gift List
Newsweek staff have gathered together to recommend the perfect reading material for anyone on your gift list with a roundup of our own favorite books from the past year. From rom-coms to true-crime, politics to music, investigative journalism to humor, find the ideal story to give or to add to your own wishlist!
Remarkable Women: Cher Calvin joins female daredevils ahead of record-breaking skydive attempt
Female daredevils from all around the world are in Arizona, flying high in their goal to break a skydiving record. KTLA’s Cher Calvin joined the women in Eloy, Arizona to watch them work, and get her own taste of the thrill. Project 19 was inspired by the centennial of the 19th Amendment, which granted women […]
Best Fiction of 2022: Jonathan Escoffery
Jonathan Escoffery’s hotly anticipated debut is thriving: If I Survive You (MCD/Farrar, Straus and Giroux, Sept. 6) was named a National Book Award nominee on Sept. 16, just 10 days after it first graced bookstore shelves. This “sharp and inventive” collection of linked stories, featuring “clever, commanding, and flexible” writing, centers on Trelawny, the American-born son of a Jamaican family who fled Kingston for Miami in the late 1970s. With verve, wit, and heart, Trelawny grapples with what it means to be who he is in the world he inhabits and navigates complex family dynamics—his relationship with his older brother, Delano; a falling-out with his father, Topper. Escoffery extends similar care to his other characters’ perspectives, hopes, and dreams. In a starred review, Kirkus calls If I Survive You “a fine debut that looks at the complexities of cultural identity with humor, savvy, and a rich sense of place.”
Best of 2022: Our Favorite Nonfiction
Choosing the 100 best nonfiction books of the year is always a pleasure and a challenge, but I am confident that there is something for every reader. Below are 10 books that demonstrate the diversity of the list across subject areas and genres. Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of...
$599 limited editions of Bob Dylan's new book were "guaranteed to be personally hand-signed." They weren't.
For about $600, people could buy limited editions of Bob Dylan's new book, "The Philosophy of Modern Song," with the promise of the book being hand-signed by the famed musician himself. Now, the book and its publisher are under fire as buyers revealed that the supposed hand signature was actually a replica.
Bob Dylan’s publisher admits $600 books contained replica autographs
Simon & Schuster has acknowledged that the recently sold limited edition copies of Bob Dylan’s newest book contained replica autographs. Priced at $599 (£420) per copy, each copy of The Philosophy of Modern Song had supposedly been hand-signed by the “Blowin’ in the Wind” singer himself. The publisher had even included certificates of authenticity with each order. Although, once customers began receiving their books on Friday 18 November, some began comparing photos of their copies. They soon came to the realisation that 17 variations of Dylan’s signatures had been recreated using an autopen, an automated signing device. When fans...
An audiobook narrator for authors like Margaret Atwood and Elena Ferrante says any self-starter can break into the field and make a lucrative living — but the work can be draining
Hillary Huber once didn't finish reading a book before narrating it and had to rerecord a character after finding out they had a British accent.
Parent company of Penguin Random House scraps merger with Simon & Schuster
A deal that would have merged Simon & Schuster with Penguin Random House for more than $2 billion has collapsed following a judge's ruling three weeks ago that determined the deal violated antitrust laws.
Hudson Reveals Its Best Books of 2022
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today announced its Best Books of 2022. Selections were decided by nominations from Hudson team members – from buyers and booksellers and several Hudson executives including Chief Executive Officer Jordi Martin-Consuegra. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005152/en/ Graphic courtesy of Hudson
Paramount scraps $2.2bn sale of Simon & Schuster publishing to Penguin
Penguin owner Bertelsmann will not appeal US judge’s ruling that merger would be illegal because it would hit authors’ pay
A Guest at the Feast by Colm Tóibín review – a writer’s roots
Droll, careful reflections on Ireland, illness and religion in a welcome collection of essays
