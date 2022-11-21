Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist with the Washington Post, discusses how people should approach holiday shopping in the current economic climate. News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO