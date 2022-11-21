Sister Wives' Kody Brown Complains That Janelle Is 'Rejecting' Him For Christine — But He's 'Begging' For A 'Closer' Relationship

@tlc/instagram; @janellebrown117/instagram

Kody Brown doesn't like being the second option. While the patriarch deals with the aftermath of Christine leaving their family, it's all made more difficult as Janelle appears to side with her former sister wife.

"I’ve always wanted my wives to have close relationships," the 53-year-old insisted during the Sunday, November 20, episode of Sister Wives . However, as Kody tried to get closer to Janelle, she appeared to run in the opposite direction towards Christine.

"I’m begging Janelle for a closer relationship," Kody confessed, before admitting that he feels like after his former flame announced she was leaving him in November 2021, Janelle has rejected his efforts , and is "just choosing to have one with Christine."

Janelle is Kody's second wife after he legally wed Meri in 1990. Christine joined the polygamous family one year after Janelle in 1994, with Robyn later entering in 2010. Kody legally divorced Meri in 2014 so he could marry Robyn and adopt her children from a previous relationship. With Christine now out of the arrangement after more than 25 years — having moved to Utah post-split — Kody is now only spiritually married to Meri and Janelle.

Janelle isn't blind to the changing dynamic of the family after the troubling year that saw all of Kody's relationships be tested.

"Now the relationships [have] changed. We’ve said some very harsh things to Kody. Now it’s different," Janelle told Christine during the latest TLC episode, referring to how the two ladies are bonded beyond being sister wives . "Now it seems like we focus on the common experience and the kids."

Christine argued that the situation is "totally different" than what Janelle described, saying: "I would consider you one of my best friends."

The one thing the reality stars can agree on is that Christine's decision to up and leave has left the adults in a messy situation.

“It’s such a weird relationship to navigate,” Christine later told cameras, noting she doesn't know "what label" to use with Janelle for their friendship.

Meanwhile, Janelle — who admitted she was shocked by Kody's behavior during the family's discussion of Christine's exit — is struggling to figure out how to keep the peace with Christine and her husband, saying, "I’m damned if I do and damned if I don’t."

"It’s been deep. He’s been sort of agitated and angry. Unfortunately, it all sort of came out. The timing seemed weird. I think he reached his [breaking] point,” Janelle said after the group's conversation, to which Christine replied: “That was a mess. That was a terrible conversation.”

