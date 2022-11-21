Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge drops new contract demands
The New York Yankees are in hot pursuit of a superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but he is doing his due diligence and meeting with the West Coast teams looking to sign him in free agency. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already indicated that he prefers Judge stay in pinstripes for the remainder of his career, but he’s going to have to cough up a new super yacht to get it done.
MLB experts predict where Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom will sign and for how much
“Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose.” - Janis Joplin. However in Major League Baseball, it’s quite the opposite. Free agents Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom are expected to hit it big this winter on the open market. Judge, the New York Yankees outfielder who...
Could Jacob deGrom be Headed to New York Yankees? Yanks Request Medicals
MLB Hot Stove: The New York Yankees recently checked in on Jacob deGrom, requesting the ace's medical reports, according to MLB insider Andy Martino. DeGrom declined a qualifying offer from the New York Mets last week, making him a free agent.
Yardbarker
Yankees might’ve landed a bullpen steal from the Pirates
According to general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner, the New York Yankees are actively looking for bullpen arms on the market. “We have a really good starting rotation. That doesn’t mean we aren’t going to be looking. We are going to look at everything as we always do. We had some big hits [injuries] in the bullpen, there is no doubt we need to look at the bullpen.”
Yardbarker
Ex-New York Mets Reliever Signs With Red Sox
The Mets have lost their lone left-handed reliever from this past season. The Boston Red Sox have signed Joely Rodriguez to a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2024. In his lone season with the Mets, Rodriguez posted a 4.47 ERA across 50.1 innings. The southpaw showed flashes...
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
Yardbarker
The Yankees should reunite with this talented bullpen arm
The Yankees currently roster two left-handed relievers in their bullpen with, Lucas Luetge and Wandy Peralta. While they certainly have enough relievers who specialize in handling both lefties and righties, it doesn’t hurt to add to the left-handed side of the bullpen. The Yankees go into 2023 with some...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider: New York Mets Could Sign These 2 Pitchers
These two moves would certainly bolster the Mets' starting rotation. According to SNY insider Andy Martino, the Mets could wind up with both Jacob deGrom and Japanese ace pitcher Kodai Senga this offseason. "I don't think the Yankees are signing deGrom or Senga -- that's the feeling I have from...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Offseason rolls along
MLB said they found no evidence of collusion between the Mets and Yankees in regards to free agent Aaron Judge. SNY looked at the Mets’ free agency targets and priorities as the offseason has gone on. Mark Canha helped give back with turkey donations along with the Amazin’ Mets...
Mets Sign Denyi Reyes To Minor League Deal
The Mets announced that they have signed two pitchers to minor league deals: right-hander Denyi Reyes and left-hander Zach Muckenhirn. Each will be invited to major league Spring Training. Reyes, 26, is the only one of the two with major league experience. He cracked the big leagues with the Orioles...
Yardbarker
Report: Mets explored bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff
The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
Yardbarker
Red Sox have been in contact with Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga, per report
The Red Sox have been in contact with the representatives for Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported on Monday. Senga, who turns 30 in January, has drawn widespread interest from MLB teams this winter and is viewed as one of the top free agent starting pitchers on the market. The hard-throwing right-hander is represented by Joel Wolfe, who told NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer earlier this month that his client “has a great deal of interest in being in a big market” playing for a contender.
Yardbarker
Yankees, Red Sox in Contact with Kodai Senga’s Reps
Add a pair of American League East teams to the list of potential suitors for Kodai Senga. The Yankees and Red Sox have made contact with the Japanese ace’s representatives, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Senga has already met with the Mets and Padres, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon and Dennis Lin.
Yardbarker
Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah calls Gerrit Cole biggest cheater in MLB history
How hungry is Alek Manoah? The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher isn’t a fan of cricket tea, but he does enjoy giving it to the New York Yankees, especially Gerrit Cole, whenever possible. Manoah appeared on the latest episode of Sportnet’s “How Hungry are You?” with NBA star Serge Ibaka...
