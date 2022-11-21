ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
103GBF

Indiana Orchard and Winery Introduces Igloo Experience This Winter

You and up to five of your friends or family can enjoy a unique winery experience this winter thanks to the addition of igloos at one Indiana winery. Huber Winery is a tradition for families all across the midwest. Not only do they craft delicious wines but they offer a number of family-friendly events all throughout the year at their orchard. The winery, along with the orchards has been family owned since 1843, making it a staple for wine lovers across Indiana and beyond. From apples to Christmas trees, you can find a little bit of magic for everyone.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana cattle farmers experiencing long waits to get meat processed

MAXWELL, Ind. – As many Hoosiers combat inflation while they stock up on groceries for the holidays, many Indiana farmers are experiencing some challenges as well. Hoosier farmers are experiencing long waits to get their meats processed. It is an issue that stems back to the start of the pandemic. You may recall bare shelves […]
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

5 Holiday Train Rides You Can Only Find in Indiana

So many things can be associated with Christmas and the Holiday Season. It can be anything from flying reindeer, snow, Christmas trees, and candy canes. Something that also comes to mind are trains. Whistling locomotive train sets on an endless loop around the Christmas tree, or even a holiday classic film such as The Polar Express ( a must-watch for my family every year.) Trains have been a reliable mode of transport for hundreds of years, and may even play a part in helping Santa distribute all his gifts. If you are interested in a real-life "Polar Express" check out the train rides being offered this season here in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Which Indiana City is One of the Best Places in the Country to Go for Thanksgiving?

What does that headline even mean? What makes one city a better place to go for Thanksgiving than another? There are, apparently, a lot of factors to take into consideration - things like the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner, the number of pumpkin patches, travel, and weather. Like it or not, Thanksgiving is big business for a lot of companies, so the financial aspect of the holiday cannot be overlooked.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Three respiratory viruses Hoosiers should watch out for this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here and with them, the chance to catch more than just the holiday spirit. “Especially around this whole winter, but especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, all these times when we’re having people, they’re going to be together, they’re going to be in closed areas, they’re going to be a little less careful and protective around it, we know these are going to have significant rates of infection,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician at IU Health.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

Veterans Can Get a Free Lifetime Pass to National Parks Including Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave National Park

The National Parks Service is now offering a Lifetime Military Pass for veterans and Gold Star Families. The United States of America is home to a National Parks system that includes 423 areas that cover more than 85 million acres. There are national park systems across each of the 50 states and even parks in Washington, D.C., American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
KENTUCKY STATE
hot96.com

Electric Bill Could Increase First Of The Year

CenterPoint Energy customers could be paying more if the utility company gets the go ahead from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. The residential electric bill would increase by $13.20 in February, March and April. This is due to a broken coal-fired power plant that went down last summer. CenterPoint has...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself

Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
visitwabashcounty.com

‘I didn’t know Indiana could look like this’: 4 ACRES Land Trust nature reserves to hike and explore

Ravines, bluffs, waterfalls, wetlands, and wildlife. These are just a few of the natural wonders you’ll find at Northeast Indiana’s many nature reserves. ACRES Land Trust is a nonprofit, preserving and protecting some of the area’s most picturesque landscapes. They protect more than 100 properties in the region. While some are closed to the public, and strictly set aside as nature sanctuaries for scientific study, ACRES offers trails at about 30 locations for free public use. These reserves are open to visitors year-round.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Things People in KY, IN and IL Said They Would Never Do But Ended Up Doing Them

We've all done it. We've said we will never, never, ever, ever do something and then we've done it. Me and my morning show partner both said we would never text on our phones. Why? Becasue, when texting first became a thing it was a pain in the butt. It was much easier to make a call and just talk to the person. You have to push the corresponding number for the letter you needed until it showed up. It was crazy.
INDIANA STATE
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Indiana: Holly's Restaurant & Pub

We stopped by the family-friendly eatery Holly's Restaurant & Pub in Indiana while driving from Michigan to Chicago. Most of the family ordered some great looking sandwiches and burgers. The Chicago Grill consisted of thinly-sliced roast beef, sour cream, tomato, and green onions. The McKenzie Burger was topped with BBQ...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

CenterPoint proposes price hike

EVANSVILLE, IND. (WEHT)– Keeping the light on could be more expensive for CenterPoint customers. The utility company officially filed the paperwork with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission last week and gave several reasons why the increase is needed. The Citizens Actions Coalition says one of those reasons was swept under the rug for over five […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

10-Year-Old Kid Gets Tattoo, Mom + Tattoo Artist Arrested

Would you let your child get a permanent tattoo? One New York woman gave her 10-year-old son permission to get some ink, and as a result, both she and the tattoo artists were arrested. The New York Times reported that 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested last month for allowing her...
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy