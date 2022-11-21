When the California Legislature reconvenes in a few weeks, it will have dozens of new members, thanks to term limits and legislative districts redrawn after the 2020 census. There is no shortage of critical issues that the Legislature, and a newly re-elected Gov. Gavin Newsom, should address but none is more important than a chronic shortage of housing. That shortage not only causes severe overcrowding, particularly in urban areas, but rents that are the primary factors in California’s highest-in the-nation poverty and homelessness rates.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO