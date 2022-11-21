Read full article on original website
theflashtoday.com
Stephenville Honeybees start season strong, prepared for tough district
The Stephenville Honeybees are off to a strong start for the 2022-2023 season, having won 8 out of 9 games, including China Spring, Aledo and Mayperal. The Bees (8-1) kicked off their season against Richland Springs earlier this month, winning that matchup 54-14. They went on to beat Burnet, 43-23, and China Spring, 46-20, by 20+ points in those games. Stephenville has also beat Maypearl, Whitehouse, Brock and last year’s 2A runner up, Martin’s Mill, in various tournaments throughout the start of the season.
Fugitive wanted in murder of missing Waco woman captured in Hamilton
A fugitive wanted in the murder of a missing Waco woman was captured at a residence in Hamilton on Monday.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Pedestrian-vehicle collision kills Lampasas woman
A Lampasas woman is dead after a pedestrianvehicle collision in Coryell County on Thursday morning. Texas DPS Sgt. Brian Washko said the collision occurred on Interstate 14 at Bell Tower Road at 4 a.m. Texas DPS troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck while attempting to cross the interstate. Officials said Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, 30, was attempting to cross IH-14…
The Community News
Bearcats to face unbeaten old nemesis
Defensively, we’ll have to play fundamental football. It’s a simple plan, but it’s not easy to do; tackle when you’ve got to tackle. Sounds easy, but you still have to do it when you’re in that situation. Offensively, we have to be able to spread the ball around, utilize all of our weapons.”
koxe.com
Fire on Indian Creek Drive Causes Damage to Home
The Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1504 Indian Creek Drive in Brownwood at 4:29 pm Saturday, November 19, for a structure fire. According to a news release from the Brownwood Fire Department:. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy smoke showing from the rear of the structure. An interior...
The Community News
Hejny finally living dream as Bearcats QB
Hauss worked hard to get better and he’s still working hard to improve. The players all like him, believe in him, and are completely behind him. He’s earned the complete respect of every one of them and all the coaches.”. Hauss Hejny admits that even as he was...
theflashtoday.com
Texan Football cleans up WAC postseason awards with 11 total honorees, Beau Allen named Newcomer of the Year
STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton’s peers have voted and agree with what the Texans have known for a while – there are a lot of stars on the Tarleton football team. The Western Athletic Conference announced Tuesday its 2022 postseason awards, voted on by the head coaches across the WAC, and 11 Texans were honored and can lay claim they are the best of the best in the conference.
North Texas 1st grader, mother killed in crash, officials say
KEENE, Texas — A North Texas elementary school student and her mother were killed in a crash on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene, according to Keene ISD officials. The Keene ISD Superintendent, Dr. Ricky Stephens, told the community in a letter that Melodie Rainer, a first-grade student at Keene Elementary, had died in the crash with her mother.
42-Year-Old Woman Killed After Hit And Run Crash In Lake Worth (Lake Worth, TX)
Lake Worth police revealed that a 42-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the early hours of Saturday morning. The incident is reported to have taken place just after 2 a.m., in front of Lake Worth High School in the 4200 block of Boat Club Road.
Lake Worth woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run
Lake Worth police now have a woman locked up, accused in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend. Saturday, Andrea Hendrickson was run down and killed on Boat Club Road.
theflashtoday.com
Paradise Jam Championship Game goes down to the wire, Tarleton narrowly falls to Drake
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – There’s one thing for certain about this Tarleton men’s basketball team – they’ll always keep fighting. After falling behind by double figures, it would have been easy to pack it in, but the Texans kept the intensity to tie it up late. Ultimately, Tarleton fell 71-64 to Drake in the Paradise Jam Championship Game.
theflashtoday.com
Freddy Hicks named WAC Player of the Week ahead of title bout with Drake
It’s been a great return for Tarleton men’s basketball guard/forward Freddy Hicks, and it could get even better Monday night. Ahead of the Texans’ Paradise Jam Championship Game against Drake at 7 p.m. CT, Hicks was named the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week. Hicks made...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Burleson Woman Beats Lung Cancer on Same Day She Is Diagnosed
Innovations in cancer treatment are saving lives every day and in one Burleson woman's case, technology helped her beat lung cancer the same day she was diagnosed. April Boudreau, 61, knows the fight it takes to beat cancer. She had survived two bouts with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the 80s and...
