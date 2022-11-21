The Stephenville Honeybees are off to a strong start for the 2022-2023 season, having won 8 out of 9 games, including China Spring, Aledo and Mayperal. The Bees (8-1) kicked off their season against Richland Springs earlier this month, winning that matchup 54-14. They went on to beat Burnet, 43-23, and China Spring, 46-20, by 20+ points in those games. Stephenville has also beat Maypearl, Whitehouse, Brock and last year’s 2A runner up, Martin’s Mill, in various tournaments throughout the start of the season.

STEPHENVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO