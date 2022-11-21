ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

Groups put forth new litigation efforts to block Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Friday, a new litigation is underway to block Oregon's new gun control law. The Oregon Firearms Federation, The Sherman County Sheriff's Department, and a gun shop owner filed a motion to a federal judge to prevent the voter-approved Measure 114 from going into effect on Dec. 8.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Fentanyl overdoses, deaths rise in the Rogue Valley

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — According to Medford Police (MPD), fentanyl is the most prevalent drug in our region. As of early November, MPD and the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team seized more than 40,000 pills and over 12 pounds of the powder form, which equates to a 1449% increase in the amount seized off the streets since 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy