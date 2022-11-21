Wedding bells were ringing over the weekend for Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter of President Biden, who married Peter Neal at the White House on Saturday, Nov. 19. For her nuptials, Biden wore an elegant and sophisticated Ralph Lauren gown reportedly inspired by Grace Kelly's classic bridal look. Crafted from Chantilly lace and embroidered with hand-placed organza petals that shimmered across the bodice, sleeves, and skirt, the custom design also featured a high neckline and delicate, wavy trim. The dress is certainly reminiscent of the one Kelly chose for her 1956 wedding, although Biden's look did not feature buttons down the chest. It's no surprise Biden selected Ralph Lauren for this special moment, as she also wore the iconic American brand on Inauguration Day, and attended the label's fall/winter 2022 runway show at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City this past March.

