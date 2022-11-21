ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Bill giving elected City officials earlier pension passes in 8-5 vote

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZrxJ_0jJ9wMOf00

The Baltimore City Council on Monday voted in 8-5 in favor of a controversial bill that entitles themselves and other elected officials to an earlier pension.

It now heads to Mayor Brandon Scott's desk to be signed into law. The Mayor has not indicated if he supports the bill.

Leading up to its passing, many in the community and even some councilmen pushed back against the bill.

Council Bill 22-0292 as it's known, was sponsored by Council President Nick Mosby. It proposed that elected City officials who begin serving as of December 1 this year, would be eligible for a pension after eight-years, as opposed to 12 required by existing law.

The vote was held after Baltimore City voters overwhelmingly approved Question K, imposing eight-year term limits on their elected leaders.

Mosby has defended the bill despite it being highly criticized.

"The only other result would have been we would of kept paying into a pension system that we would of never had access to becauses of Question K," said Mosby.

Other supporters of the bill claim the pension system's current setup could deter people from running for future office.

RELATED : City Council members want to change their pension eligibility as voters decide on Question K

Councilman Zeke Cohen had hoped Mosby would table the bill.

He cited multiple reasons as to why he against the measure.

"Changing the pension system could have serious financial consequences at a time when many Baltimoreans are struggling to pay bills and put food on the table," Cohen wrote in a letter to Mosby. "I believe it sends the wrong message to hard-working unelected government employees, including police officers and firefighters, to alter our pension requirements while ignoring theirs."

Upon introduction, some experts raised concern about the bill and its potential financial impact.

David Randall, the executive director of the Baltimore Employees’ and Elected Officials’ Retirement Savings Plan Systems, worried the bill could put the pension system at risk of being underfunded at some point down the road.

The City's Finance Department echoed that thought, contending the bill could end up costing City tax payers more over a period of time.

As Cohen alluded to in his letter, City police officers over the years have seen their pension eligibility requirements rise from 20 to 25-years of service.

Earlier this month the FOP reacted to the bill, calling it "one of the most egregious privileged class moves against labor in the history of Baltimore City."

"We know that trust in government is strained," Cohen continued. "Any perception of self-dealing is toxic."

Ryan Dorsey is another councilman who voted against the bill, but now wants to repeal Question K which voters just approved.

Prior to Monday's vote however, Dorsey tweeted about receiving emails from people who "are so mad" about the pension bill.

People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement, a group also known as PEACE, gathered earlier in the day to express their opposition to the bill.

The group described the bill as "brazen greed, corruption, and self-serving."

"The bill would cost taxpayers in Baltimore City millions of dollars every year in much needed funds that could instead go toward schools, infrastructure, crime reduction and more," said PEACE.

Comments / 6

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Council votes 8–5 on reducing requirements that qualify elected officials for a pension

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Council has voted 8–5 on a bill that would make it easier for council members and other elected officials in the city to qualify for a pension. The bill—sponsored by Council President Nick Mosby—aims to reduce the number of years required for city councilmembers, the comptroller and the mayor to qualify for a pension from 12 years to eight years.Nearly two-thirds of the council members voted in favor of the bill on Monday.The bill still needs the mayor's signature though.Mosby has referred to the bill as a "companion bill" with the term limits charter...
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race

Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
MARYLAND STATE
townsquaredelaware.com

Republican chair asks NCC election officials to resign

The chair of the Delaware Republican Party is calling for two election officials to resign after an election she calls “flawed in ways Delaware has never experienced, and should never experience again.”. According to GOP leader Jane Brady, “ineffective and incompetent management” caused 10 or more polling locations to...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
thecampuscurrent.com

Adjunct professor loses bid for delegate seat

An adjunct communications professor lost her bid for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates race this month. Democrat Courtney Buiniskis, who represents AACC’s part-time faculty on the college’s The Faculty Organization, trailed Republican incumbent Seth Howard by 2,430 votes by the time the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections published the official tally this week.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy