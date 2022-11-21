Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
How much can it cost to rent or buy an apartment in Miami?USA DiarioMiami, FL
cw34.com
Boynton Beach police and non-profits help homeless mom and kids
BOYTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Boynton Beach police are showing what it means to be generous to others. They've teamed up with some non-profit groups to help a homeless mother and her four small kids. A homeless mother and her four young children have a hotel room for a...
NBC Miami
Residents Near Miami Beach Marina Say Charter Boat Partiers Out of Control
Residents living along a section of a South Beach marina say their paradise is going downhill, with partygoers on charter boats taking it way too far when coming past their homes. The residents say the foul language and exposed body parts are part of the scene when those out having...
WSVN-TV
Hot meals, fist bumps and P. Diddy: South Florida organizations help families in need on Thanksgiving
MIAMI (WSVN) - Holiday help came through for South Floridians in need on Thanksgiving Day at several events held in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. In North Miami, Embrace Girls Foundation, with the help of Interiors by Steven G., started the day on Thursday by hosting a feast for first responders.
wflx.com
Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree
In just days, the city of Delray Beach will ring in the holiday season by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting and will stream the event live on Nov. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The annual event, which takes...
WSVN-TV
Salvation Army prepares 500 Thanksgiving meals in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army is feeding a need for Thanksgiving. The organization’s Broward County chapter cooked more than 500 meals for homeless individuals and residents with limited resources, Wednesday. Leadership, staff and volunteers prepared traditional turkey and side dishes at their headquarters in Fort Lauderdale.
Police probe death of person found in Boynton Beach area lake
Detectives are investigating the death of an unidentified person whose body was found in a lake in unincorporated Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. An area resident called Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shortly before noon to report a body floating in a lake near the 5000 block of Ashley Lake Drive. The rescue workers then notified detectives who took control of the ...
iheart.com
Man attacks homeless panhandler using metal pipe
Pinewood, FL - A man who hit a homeless panhandler in the head with a metal pipe while robbing him appeared in a Miami-Dade County courtroom on Tuesday. 34-year-old Richard Parker was arrested in an alley outside of the Walgreens Pharmacy on NW 7th Ave in Pinewood around 4 p.m. Monday.
Kinney Tunnel temporarily closed due to high water
FORT LAUDERDALE - The Florida Department of Transportation tells CBS4 that it was forced to shut down the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale at 7 a.m. on Tuesday after two days of significant flooding.A spokesman told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that FDOT mobilized pumps to remove the water from the tunnel that runs beneath Los Olas Boulevard, but FDOT discovered damage to one of its permanent pumps.The spokesman said FDOT was working to repair the damage to the pump as quickly as possible and remove all the water.The city of Fort Lauderdale tweeted that the tunnel was closed "due...
Boca Raton Woman Allegedly Sprays ‘Oxy Clean’ In Child’s Eyes
Mi Jeon Now Charged With Child Abuse. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Mi Jeon is facing a child abuse charge after she allegedly sprayed “Oxy Clean” in the eyes of a six-year-old girl. The girl is related to an acquaintance of […]
Prepare for Snow at Coral Springs ‘Downtown in December’ Event
Downtown in Coral Springs 2021. Be prepared for a chance of snow when downtown Coral Springs is transformed into a winter wonderland. The Great Lawn of City Hall (9500 W Sample Rd) will morph into an immersive winter wonderland on Saturday, December 3, for the city’s annual Downtown in December event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the signature tree lighting set to illuminate the night at 6:15 p.m.
Click10.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helps feed families at one of many Thanksgiving meal events in South Florida
MIAMI – From Miami-Dade to Broward, charities are helping fill South Floridians’ bellies on Thanksgiving Day, holding meal events to ensure no one goes hungry. One of those events featured some serious star power. Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helped feed families on Thanksgiving Day for The Caring...
WPBF News 25
Common virus leads doctors to suggest people use caution when gathering for the holidays this year
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Shannon Goodwin’s daughter, 3-month-old Rue, has spent so much of her young life in the hospital. Most recently, she had a cough and was wheezing. “She was gray and limp,” Goodwin said. “She wouldn’t react to you touching her.”. Rue...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles
It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
Tucci’s Fire N Coal Pizza Expanding with Second Location
Tucci’s second location will replace Seafood Street Eatery on Yamato Road early next year
NBC Miami
Suspected Purse Thieves Caught on Camera at North Lauderdale Store
Police are asking for the public's help in finding the two suspected purse thieves caught on camera inside a Walmart in North Lauderdale. A 76-year-old woman told police she was out shopping when her purse was stolen, containing her iPhone, credit cards, checkbook and other items. The Broward Sheriff's Office...
cw34.com
Boca Raton homeowner looking for answers from HOA and AT&T after damaged sewage line
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Stacy Furgang said sewage water ran into her home after the Crescent Lakes at Boca Raton Homeowners' Association allowed AT&T into the community for upgrades. In 2019, the HOA board alerted homeowners that AT&T would be digging and installing upgraded fiber-optic lines for customers...
Repeat Offender Arrested In Boca Raton For DUI
Thanksgiving Behind Bars. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s Thanksgiving behind bars for Boca Raton resident Darron Hazzen. The 53-year-old was arrested by Boca Raton Police late Wednesday night after he was stopped for DUI in the area of 2499 Glades Road. That is […]
WSVN-TV
SW Miami-Dade smoke shop hit by distraction thieves
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of theives are accused of ripping off hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Southwest Miami-Dade smoke shop. The owner now wants them stopped before they strike again. The thieves made off with a pair of high-priced items over the weekend, including...
cw34.com
3 suspects in dozens of catalytic converter thefts identified and on the loose
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities from three law enforcement agencies identified a trio believed responsible for dozens of catalytic converter thefts, from the Treasure Coast down to Palm Beach County. Now, they’re asking for help catching Ousman Bobb, 27, Angel Corea, 27, and Cortrell Williams, 25. St....
