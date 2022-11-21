ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree

In just days, the city of Delray Beach will ring in the holiday season by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting and will stream the event live on Nov. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The annual event, which takes...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Salvation Army prepares 500 Thanksgiving meals in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army is feeding a need for Thanksgiving. The organization’s Broward County chapter cooked more than 500 meals for homeless individuals and residents with limited resources, Wednesday. Leadership, staff and volunteers prepared traditional turkey and side dishes at their headquarters in Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Police probe death of person found in Boynton Beach area lake

Detectives are investigating the death of an unidentified person whose body was found in a lake in unincorporated Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. An area resident called Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shortly before noon to report a body floating in a lake near the 5000 block of Ashley Lake Drive. The rescue workers then notified detectives who took control of the ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Man attacks homeless panhandler using metal pipe

Pinewood, FL - A man who hit a homeless panhandler in the head with a metal pipe while robbing him appeared in a Miami-Dade County courtroom on Tuesday. 34-year-old Richard Parker was arrested in an alley outside of the Walgreens Pharmacy on NW 7th Ave in Pinewood around 4 p.m. Monday.
PINEWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Kinney Tunnel temporarily closed due to high water

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Florida Department of Transportation tells CBS4 that it was forced to shut down the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale at 7 a.m. on Tuesday after two days of significant flooding.A spokesman told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that FDOT mobilized pumps to remove the water from the tunnel that runs beneath Los Olas Boulevard, but FDOT discovered damage to one of its permanent pumps.The spokesman said FDOT was working to repair the damage to the pump as quickly as possible and remove all the water.The city of Fort Lauderdale tweeted that the tunnel was closed "due...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

Prepare for Snow at Coral Springs ‘Downtown in December’ Event

Downtown in Coral Springs 2021. Be prepared for a chance of snow when downtown Coral Springs is transformed into a winter wonderland. The Great Lawn of City Hall (9500 W Sample Rd) will morph into an immersive winter wonderland on Saturday, December 3, for the city’s annual Downtown in December event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the signature tree lighting set to illuminate the night at 6:15 p.m.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles

It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Repeat Offender Arrested In Boca Raton For DUI

Thanksgiving Behind Bars. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s Thanksgiving behind bars for Boca Raton resident Darron Hazzen. The 53-year-old was arrested by Boca Raton Police late Wednesday night after he was stopped for DUI in the area of 2499 Glades Road. That is […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

SW Miami-Dade smoke shop hit by distraction thieves

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of theives are accused of ripping off hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Southwest Miami-Dade smoke shop. The owner now wants them stopped before they strike again. The thieves made off with a pair of high-priced items over the weekend, including...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy