Winter Hibernation doesn’t exist for SLOHS Aquatics
Closed for the winter? Not San Luis High School’s pool. Photo courtesy of Juniper Patrick-Miernicki. San Luis Obispo High School features aquatic sports during the fall and spring seasons, but that doesn’t mean the pool is closed for winter. Water polo players keep up their skill with club Polo, and swimmers start pre-season after Thanksgiving break to prepare for the upcoming season.
Band Members are Ruthless and Savage and Super Talented at SLOHS. Let’s Hear from Them.
Drum Major Leonardo Zimmerman taking a break from leading the band. Photo courtesy of Kevin Rodriguez. San Luis Obispo High School marching band students present themselves as a welcoming community, but their actions speak louder than their words. Expressions talked to four band students on why and how the band...
