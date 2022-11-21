Read full article on original website
WTHI
Restoring the Mecca Schoolhouse after devastating fire
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A heartbreaking fire in Parke County left many shocked. Now, the community of Mecca is coming together to collect historical artifacts that were in the school building. Scott Simpson, a member of the Mecca School Governing Board, spoke on how even in the midst of...
Vincennes officials provide update on skateboard renovations
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Vincennes officials are preparing to take the next steps on renovations to the Lester Square Skate Park following a public meeting last Thursday. The meeting focused on getting community input from skaters on proposed designs for the new-look park. Councilmember Brian Grove said about 20 skaters voiced their opinions, hoping to add […]
WTHI
local "meat carving" legend retires
A local "meat carving" legend is retiring after 43 years of service. Fulgencio "Fugi" Ragudo has put his heart and soul into his career at MCL in Terre Haute. Now, after 43 years of service, he's hanging up his carving knives. News 10s Kit Hanley will have his full story this week.
WTHI
One local church is making sure families have a Thanksgiving to remember this year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With Thanksgiving food costs up this year, one local community is stepping up to help the less fortunate. It's all to make sure everyone can have a Thanksgiving Dinner this year. The Terre Haute Foursquare Gospel Church hosted its annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway on...
vincennespbs.org
Local Recycling Center Explains Their Operations
Recycling can sometimes be confusing. At Knox County Recycling, they want to make it easier for you. Michelle Smith, the Executive Director at Knox County Recycling, has been working hard to get their new location up and running. They are now located at 812 S 17th Street in Vincennes. Smith...
WTHI
Studio 12 Thanksgiving Food Drive
Studio 12 is hoping to provide 300 Thanksgiving Day meals to families in need - Here's how you can help!. The Terre Haute community is coming together to help more families in need this holiday season.
mymixfm.com
Small Business Saturday making it’s way to 12 Points District
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Are looking for a way to start your holiday shopping? The historic 12 Points District will be hosting a special event after Black Friday. On November 26, local vendors and small businesses will team up to host a Small Business Saturday Market. Each vendor will be set up in the 12 Points District and will sell things like art, clothing, and food.
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
WTHI
Chicken coop heater to blame for Tuesday morning Liberty Ave. fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A chicken coop heater was to blame for a Tuesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a backyard chicken coop at 1427 Liberty Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says at least eight chickens were killed. THFD Chief Bill Berry says the heater...
WTHI
Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer
TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
MyWabashValley.com
State and local road crews prepare for winter weather
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — During the Wabash Valley’s first snow in early November, the Indiana State Police responded to five crashes in the Putnamville District, which covers Terre Haute and several other counties. With December quickly approaching and temperatures dropping, state and local road crews are preparing...
wbiw.com
The city of Bloomington’s newest park playground opens Dec. 1
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department and the Board of Park Commissioners, with special guest Mayor John Hamilton, invite you to the official opening of the new Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park Playground, located at 331 South Washington Stree, behind the Bloomington Police Department. The celebration will...
Indiana Daily Student
Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington
Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County
Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
WISH-TV
Avon High School tells staff to ‘remain in place,’ close doors after ‘situation’
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A “situation” in a hallway of Avon High School led administrators to tell staff to “remain in place” and close the doors, according to the high school’s principal Matt Shockley. The “situation” happened during the final passing period of the...
WTHI
Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection
The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
wamwamfm.com
William “Bill” Lee Allen
William “Bill” Lee Allen, 96, of Bicknell IN passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, IN on Nov 17, 2022. Bill was born Jan 14, 1926 in Vincennes, IN, the son of Thomas and Flossie (Smith) Allen. He was the youngest boy of his parents and the last of all fourteen to grace this earth.
Vigo School Board President discusses superintendent search
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Dr. Rob Haworth announced his decision to retire from his role as the Vigo County Schools superintendent last week, many wondered what the next steps would be for finding the replacement. Stacy Killion, the president of the board, began searching for the answers. “The same questions the community’s having are […]
