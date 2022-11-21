SAINTE MARIE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– If the Grinch saw the scene in Sainte Marie on Saturday, his heart just might grow three sizes again. The town was filled with Grinch-themed decorations, as a part of their second annual “Whoville” event. The event is put on by the St. Marie Community Club, off of an idea treasurer Mandi Kuhl had back in the summer of 2021.

