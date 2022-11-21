Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
sahsponyexpress.com
Jamie Dresser gets ready to approach collage
Senior Jamie Dresser is a talented and hardworking student. Balancing both school and music to get into top musical colleges he has initiated his collage portfolio to apply to schools like USC Madison, University of Miami, NYU, Northwestern, and Madison. He plays various instruments that bring him joy “I’ve been playing french horn since fifth grade, guitar since sixth grade and piano on and off” practicing everyday after school with his Orchestra teacher, Mr. Lindsay. Jamie practices once a week with his music composition teacher at MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis.
mspmag.com
Host Your Next Event at a Restaurant
For their wedding on January 1, 2022, Summer Kath and husband Michael Kelly focused on the experience for their 97 guests. That meant hosting their ceremony and reception at a friend’s downtown Minneapolis restaurant, Fhima’s. “It’s absolutely beautiful: art deco, Roaring ’20s feel—and it also has Cambria everywhere,” says Kath, executive vice president of design at Le Sueur–based Cambria.
Red Stag Supperclub to close after 15 years
Red Stag Supperclub will end its 15-year run in Northeast Minneapolis at the end of the year. The award-winning supperclub's 'Fish Fry Fridays,' extensive beer list and more payed homage to restaurateur Kim Bartmann's roots in Wisconsin. “Red Stag Supperclub is near and dear to my heart as it was...
New Prague Times
New Prague actress looking forward to ‘A Holiday Spectacular’
On any holiday when she was home visiting, Larissa Schmitz might sit down and watch a movie with her family and this year would be no different. But this year, the New Prague High School graduate will be in the movie. Schmitz and her husband, Jake Klehr, will be watching...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.88M in Edina, MN, This is an Extraordinary Property in Every Sense of the Word
The Property in Edina is Thoughtfully nicknamed “Little Tuscany” the combination of luscious landscaping, golf course views and entertainment area, now available for sale. This home located at 27 Circle W, Edina, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Nicoli Holm – Keller Williams Integrity Realty – (Phone: (612) 286-6813) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Edina.
thethreetomatoes.com
I Feel Old: A MAKEOVERGUY Power of Pretty Transformation
Michelle has lost her spark and came to MAKEOVERGUY in Minneapolis for a Power of Pretty® transformation. She had let her gray hair grow out, but it was just not the right shade of gray to be most flattering. With broad shoulders and a thicker waist as well as being petite, it can be challenging to find clothing that feels feminine but we did it!
Minneapolis community remembers John Turnipseed
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis community members are sharing an outpouring of love and sympathy following social media reports of the death of inspiring community leader John Turnipseed. "Rest in heaven John Turnipseed," Lisa Clemons, founder of "A Mother's Love," wrote on Facebook. "My prayers to the family of an amazing...
Eater
Scenes from Asia Mall’s Sizzling Second Weekend
Asia Mall, Eden Prairie’s new pan-Asian shopping mall, is still in a soft opening phase as it debuts in the western suburbs. But that didn’t stop crowds of people in search of steaming hot pot, fresh seafood and tropical produce, and sweet bubble tea from pouring through its doors on Sunday, November 20. A grand opening had originally been planned for Sunday, but mall representatives pushed it back, extending the soft opening. Still, there was an unmissable sense of celebration and delight as people shopped and dined over the weekend.
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Will Build Affordable Homes on City-Owned Lots
The city of Golden Valley has chosen the first three locations for affordable housing program, the Home Ownership Program for Equity, or HOPE, to break ground. The program will utilize fifteen city-owned lots to build single family homes. The three vacant lots are located at: 1605 Douglas Dr., 208 Meander Rd., and 4707 Circle Down.
Holiday things to do around Minnesota
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Thanksgiving is here, as are some fun happenings around Minnesota for you and your family to enjoy and kick off the holiday season!. Before you sit down for the holiday feast, grab your family, your running or walking shoes and come out to the Twin Cities Turkey Day 5K. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 and starts at 4 Street South and Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. Kids 18 and under run free.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Minneapolis’ Winter Makers Market Is Back With 65+ Vendors
Dayton’s Winter Maker’s Market is back for a second year, and you need to go to not only check out the amazing building but the more than 65 Minnesota-based brands and three different shopping experiences. The holiday and winter market opened just yesterday and will be open until...
Red Stag Supperclub to close after 15-year run in northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – Another beloved Minneapolis restaurant is closing its doors, making it at least the fourth eatery or bar in the city to call it quits in the past three weeks.Northeast's Red Stag Supperclub, located near Southeast Central and East Hennepin avenues, will serve its last meal on Dec. 31 after a 15 years in business.MORE: Three different Uptown bars, restaurants to close in two-week spanOwner Kim Bartmann, who heads Placemaker Hospitality, says the restaurant is "near and dear" to her heart, and was an "homage" to her Wisconsin upbringing. She calls the move to close it a "very difficult and heart-wrenching decision.""Restaurant owners in Minneapolis, most recently several in Uptown, have experienced a heartbreaking turn in the restaurant business with the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd, and the subsequent change in consumer habits," Bartmann said.Placemaker recently purchased Amore Uptown, which closed two weeks ago after three decades in business. Uptown's Williams Pub and Peanut Bar and Stella's Fish Café also closed earlier this month.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul
Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
ccxmedia.org
Top of Robbinsdale Water Tower to be Installed Sunday
This weekend marks a major milestone in the construction of Robbinsdale’s new water tower. The bowl that will make up the top of the water tower is currently sitting on the ground. Over the course of four hours on Sunday, crews will raise that bowl to the top of the pedestal and attach it to the current structure.
Don’t assume Black teachers matter to their ‘nice white lady’ colleagues
This commentary was originally published by Ed Post as part of a series called, “Jane Crow: Then and Now.”. Greta Callahan has a moral dilemma. As the white, progressive president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, it’s her job to protect the interests of her approximately 3,000 members, 72% of whom are white and 75% of whom are women. At the same time, as a teacher and a leader of teachers, it’s also her responsibility to protect the interests of Minneapolis Public Schools’ 29,409 students — 60% of whom are kids of color.
'It was heartbreaking to hear': Local organization raises money for 13-year-old Burnsville native in coma
MINNEAPOLIS — Thirteen-year-old Mustafa Omar is described by loved ones as a bright, young student who loves to play sports. "He was born and raised in Minneapolis area, played soccer; he's good at school," said Faisel Emil, Mustafa's father. And for his family, it's been months of waiting. "Since...
ccxmedia.org
Anoka Company Helps Brooklyn Park Salvation Army After Vandalism, ‘Being Grateful Is an Action Word’
Employees from an Anoka company called 24Restore shopped at the Brooklyn Park Hy-Vee for food and items for the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army. “You think about Thanksgiving as a time to be grateful and something like this happens to people. The fact is being grateful is an action word. It’s something you have to take action on, and we pride ourselves on doing this year-round,” said Christopher McAlpine, with 24Restore. “Especially right now, it’s a big difference because these people almost went without coats. There’s a lot of things that the Salvation Army does that people don’t realize.”
fox9.com
Mail delivery issues persist in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Every trip to the mailbox seems to end with Mary and Roger Anderson leaving empty-handed. The longtime Prior Lake residents say their mail troubles have been ongoing for more than a year. "We were getting mail service maybe once or twice a week if...
Comments / 0