At the moment, Brussels Airport Firm has acquired a majority stake (80%) in Jetpack, a younger Belgian firm specialising in information evaluation and synthetic intelligence. Jetpack transforms information into data by combining information science and synthetic intelligence to enhance enterprise processes and speed up innovation. Because of this participation, Brussels Airport is increasing its experience in huge information and synthetic intelligence, enabling it to optimise its efficiency and provide much more differentiated providers to its passengers. Jetpack will proceed the event of its actions independently and can create a brand new competence and innovation centre that focuses on the aviation {industry}.

2 DAYS AGO