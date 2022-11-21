Scientists are always learning new things about the universe and this may be the most puzzling. Nobody knows why 96% of the entire universe is missing. The vast majority of the universe is hidden in plain sight. Only about 4% of the universe is made up of ordinary matter, which includes you, stars, galaxies, and so on. The remaining 96% consists of dark energy and dark matter. But what is this enigmatic substance that we cannot see or touch? Dark matter, on the other hand, acts like an attractive force. It has the consistency of glue. That is what holds our galaxies together. Dark energy, on the other hand, can be compared to a repulsive force. It is a powerful force pushing everything apart, causing the universe to expand.

9 DAYS AGO