James Webb Space Telescope snaps new, super-spooky image of Pillars of Creation
The James Webb Space Telescope pulled a creepy trick in a new image of the Pillars of Creation: making the stars "disappear" by focusing on a different wavelength of light.
Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans
Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
Mysterious space object that defies our understanding of the universe may finally have an explanation, scientists reveal
A 'STRANGE STAR' has recently been discovered, scientists say. It has been changing our scientific understanding of physics relating to stars. Just a few thousand lightyears away, a tiny dense object is surrounded by its own remains from a stellar explosion, Science Alert reported. The object, which is believed to...
Scientists Created a Black Hole in The Lab, And Then It Started to Glow
A new kind of black hole analog could tell us a thing or two about an elusive radiation theoretically emitted by the real thing. Using a chain of atoms in single-file to simulate the event horizon of a black hole, a team of physicists has observed the equivalent of what we call Hawking radiation – particles born from disturbances in the quantum fluctuations caused by the black hole's break in spacetime.
Scientists Just Discovered an Entirely New Way of Measuring Time
Marking the passage of time in a world of ticking clocks and swinging pendulums is a simple case of counting the seconds between 'then' and 'now'. Down at the quantum scale of buzzing electrons, however, 'then' can't always be anticipated. Worse still, 'now' often blurs into a haze of uncertainty. A stopwatch simply isn't going to cut it for some scenarios.
Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village
How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
96% of the universe is 'missing' and scientists don't know why
Scientists are always learning new things about the universe and this may be the most puzzling. Nobody knows why 96% of the entire universe is missing. The vast majority of the universe is hidden in plain sight. Only about 4% of the universe is made up of ordinary matter, which includes you, stars, galaxies, and so on. The remaining 96% consists of dark energy and dark matter. But what is this enigmatic substance that we cannot see or touch? Dark matter, on the other hand, acts like an attractive force. It has the consistency of glue. That is what holds our galaxies together. Dark energy, on the other hand, can be compared to a repulsive force. It is a powerful force pushing everything apart, causing the universe to expand.
Scientists Figured Out When And How Our Sun Will Die, And It Will Be Epic
How will our Sun look after it dies? Scientists have made predictions about what the final days of our Solar System will look like, and when it will happen. And we humans won't be around to see the Sun's curtain call. Previously, astronomers thought the Sun would turn into a...
‘Accidental power trip’ leads scientists to discover new way of generating hydrogen
Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) stumbled upon a discovery that could forever revolutionize how we acquire hydrogen from water, according to a press release from the institution published on Thursday. Light as a trigger. The team was led by Associate Professor Xue Jun Min, Dr Wang Xiaopeng...
NASA Has a Theory for Why We Might Be Alone in the Universe
More and more astronomers are coming around to the idea that we’re not alone in the universe. To them, it’s a matter of math, and humility. With potentially trillions of life-supporting planets out there, why would ours be the only one to evolve a high-tech civilization?But if extraterrestrials do exist, we still haven’t met them yet. (Probably.) You’d think out of trillions of chances for life to spawn in the universe, we’d have found signs of other intelligent life by now, right?Now a team based at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California is revisiting an old theory to explain why....
Scientists Tested Einstein's Relativity on a Cosmic Scale, And Found Something Odd
Everything in the Universe has gravity – and feels it too. Yet this most common of all fundamental forces is also the one that presents the biggest challenges to physicists. Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity has been remarkably successful in describing the gravity of stars and planets, but it doesn't seem to apply perfectly on all scales.
The deformed "Starchild Skull" contained DNA strands of unknown origin
An example of a deformed "alien" skullPhoto byDennis Jarvis from Halifax, Canada; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Starchild Skull has been the object of fascination for those who wish to believe in the paranormal and the existence of extraterrestrial life on Earth.
University of Maryland Develops Real Invisibility Cloak That Stops AI Facial Recognition Cameras
Unlike this sitting on air trick, University of Maryland’s real invisibility cloak is simpler than you think. It consists of a pullover with a stay-dry microfleece lining with adversarial patterns the evade most AI facial recognition cameras. This demonstration showed that the pullover was able to evade the YOLOv2...
NASA Mars Rover Finds ‘Very, Very Strange Chemistry’ and Ingredients for Life
NASA’s Perseverance rover has been searching for signs of life on Mars since it landed in an ancient lakebed on the red planet in February 2021. In a trio of new studies, scientists have revealed tantalizing details about the habitable conditions that once existed on Mars, while constraining the odds of discovering Martian life in the future.
Rapidly Melting Glaciers Are Releasing a Staggering Payload of Unknown Bacteria
Fast-melting glaciers are releasing staggering amounts of bacteria into rivers and streams, which could transform icy ecosystems, scientists warn. In a study of glacial runoff from 10 sites across the Northern Hemisphere, researchers have estimated that continued global warming over the next 80 years could release hundreds of thousands of tonnes of bacteria into environments downstream of receding glaciers. "We think of glaciers as a huge store of frozen water but the key lesson from this research is that they are also ecosystems in their own right," microbiologist and study author Arwyn Edwards of Aberystwyth University in the UK told the BBC. Glaciers...
World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world
A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
Scientists Create A Black Hole And It Is Much Like Stephen Hawking's 1974 Theory
Scientists simulated a black hole in a lab and saw how it began to glow. The behavior proved Stephen Hawking's theory from 1974. He claimed a black hole emitted a rare form of radiation.
Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials
NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has performed several world firsts, including the first controlled flight on another planet and the first extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. The mission also confirmed once and for all last year that the Jezero Crater on Mars was once a massive lake. Now,...
Considered Impossible – New Study of 5 Million People Reveals Genetic Links to Height
The research was the largest-ever genome-wide association study. The study, which was recently published in the journal Nature, is the largest genome-wide association study ever conducted, using the DNA of nearly 5 million individuals from 281 contributing studies. It fills a significant gap in our knowledge of how genetic differences contribute to height differences. Over one million research participants are of non-European heritage (African, East Asian, Hispanic, or South Asian).
