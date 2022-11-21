Read full article on original website
Related
Top 25 roundup: Texas A&M slams CFP door on No. 5 LSU
Devon Achane returned from a two-game absence due to injury to rush for 215 yards and two touchdowns, and Texas
What Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley said after USC's win over Notre Dame
LOS ANGELES - Caleb Williams ran for three touchdowns, passed for another TD and turned in a Heisman Trophy worthy performance in USC's 38-27 win over Notre Dame on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. After the game, Williams and USC head coach Lincoln Riley met with the media...
Michigan State basketball game vs. Portland: Phil Knight Invitational TV, time, radio info
Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. Radio: WJR-AM 760 (Spartans' radio affiliates). Want more MSU news: Download our free, sleek mobile app on iPhone or Android. • Box score. MORE SPARTANS:Inside the Tom Izzo-A.J. Hoggard dynamic and Michigan State basketball's need for more. Game notes: Michigan State won its...
