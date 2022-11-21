ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

Why the High Cost of Living in Dallas-Fort Worth?

The cost of living is up in DFW, but is it all down to inflation?. As The Dallas Express reported earlier this month, the DFW housing market has begun to cool, but prices were still up over 20% annually at the end of the summer. And it is not just...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Rural Land Sales Slow, Prices Remain Robust

After an impressive run-up in demand during the pandemic, rural real estate sales around Dallas-Fort Worth are slowing. However, elevated prices persist, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Over the past year, Texas has seen land values rise over 24%, with prices now averaging...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Arlington Realtor Doesn’t Like to Waste Time When Serving Clients

Racaan Calton tried several occupations before finally coming to the one she truly loves. Even as she was doing something else, it was always in the back of her mind. Then, six years ago, something forced her hand, so she “went for it.”. “I chose this career after being...
ARLINGTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Entrepreneur Dynamo Runs America’s No. 1 Ranch Water Brand Out of Fort Worth — The True Texas Tale of Lone River and Katie Beal Brown

Katie Beal Brown is still using the classic Ranch Water to better describe where she came from in West Texas. Katie Beal Brown largely grew up in West Texas, hails from Midland and her family’s ranch still owns a range in Fort Davis. This through and through Texan is the founder of the No. 1 selling hard seltzer brand in the state of Texas. Her Lone River Ranch Water is starting to have a national moment too, expanding the mystique of West Texas and the simplicity of its classic cocktail.
FORT WORTH, TX
governing.com

In Face of Recession, Dallas-Fort Worth Job Market Grows

(TNS) — Here’s another reason to be thankful, even if you’ve heard it before: The local job market is crushing it again. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, added 19,500 jobs in October, seasonally adjusted, and that’s the biggest monthly gain since May, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
FORT WORTH, TX
US105

Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family

Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
MCKINNEY, TX
theevreport.com

Lucid Motors Opens First Retail Studio Location in Texas

NEWARK, Calif. – Lucid Motors, setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, announced the official opening of its first Studio location in the state of Texas. This Studio opening marks 29 Lucid Studio and service center locations open in North America and 32 globally, including the recent opening in Geneva, Switzerland.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
BEDFORD, TX
CW33

These are the best cake shops in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Your Guide To Holiday Carriage Rides In North Texas

“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!. If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Château-Inspired Manor in Denton’s Lakeview Ranch

As you climb the steps to 1500 Lakeview Boulevard, the château-inspired manor is reminiscent of an Old World castle with its blue stone exterior, keystone-arched entryway and ornate crest perched atop the tower-like structure. Adjacent to a greenbelt, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 4,598-sq.-ft. home will have you in disbelief that you are in Denton, Texas.
DENTON, TX
tpr.org

Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules

Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
FORT WORTH, TX
blackchronicle.com

Possible drive-by shooting Fort Worth, TX

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are wanting right into a attainable drive-by shooting that injured a person and broken a number of houses late Friday night time. At about 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 25, officers have been responding to stories of pictures fired close to the 900 block of East Richmond Avenue, near JPS Hospital. Police have been additionally informed that a man was taken to that hospital by a private car.
FORT WORTH, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Steven Doyle

RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, Texas

Remote Area Medical – RAM – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic on Dec. 3-4. RAM will be set up at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, located at 650 S. Griffin Street, Dallas, TX 75202, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth.
DALLAS, TX

