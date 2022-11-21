Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces $1,000 Bonus This Year, Who Will Receive It?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that bonuses between $1,000 to $5,000 will be given to qualified residents in the state this year. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that an amount of $1,000 bonus will be given this year to the nearly 100,000 first responders. This includes firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and law enforcement officers at the municipal and county levels.
As Florida tries to change ‘Resign to run’ laws, Mayor curry wants voters to implement them in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Florida Republican lawmakers are in search of the state to change “Resign to run” legal guidelines so Gov. Ron DeSantis can feasibly run for president with out resigning as governor. Locally, Duval County Republican Mayor Lenny Curry is pushing for Jacksonville voters to go a “Resign to run” legislation.
Florida Laws to Change if Desantis Runs for President
Florida’s top Republican leaders agreed to change state law to aid Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential run in 2024. Both House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples) said it would be a “good idea” to make it clear that DeSantis wouldn’t need to resign if he becomes the GOP nominee.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are a big fan of pizza and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Publix super markets recognized as top Florida recycling champion
Publix super markets has been named best overall company by the Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation as the 2022 Recycling Champion. FRP, a coalition of businesses and associations dedicated to improving Florida’s recycling, awarded the Florida grocer the top award for its commitment educating employees and customers about recycling. “Publix...
Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
Jacksonville’s Republican mayor splits with Florida Republican lawmakers on ‘resign to run’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Should elected officials have to resign if they decide to run for another office?. That question is at the center of debates in both our state and city governments, with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry taking a very different position than that of elected leaders in Tallahassee.
Which teachers will actually receive a major pay boost by the state of Florida?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More money for teachers. It was more than just a hope, it was written into legislation over the past 3 years in Florida. But who exactly got the money?. $47,500 is supposed to be the lowest salary for teachers in Florida and for many teachers, that's a massive raise. The increase in teacher pay was even a central theme of a campaign ad for Governor Ron DeSantis.
Homeless, broken woman struck by sheriff’s deputy in crash seeks $15 million from Florida lawmakers
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Julia “Jenny” Perez says her life was destroyed by a sheriff’s deputy who slammed his cruiser into her motorcycle and was found to be at fault. Her lawsuit has languished in the courts for years. Now, a desperate Perez – unable to...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Florida's Safest Hospitals in Fall 2022, According to the Leapfrog Group
Each spring and fall, the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit healthcare watchdog group, releases its safety ratings for around 3,000 hospitals using more than 30 metrics of patient safety.
Another DeSantis voter fraud case collapses as charges are dropped against Tampa man
Statewide prosecutors have dropped charges against one of the 20 people accused by Gov. Ron DeSantis of voting illegally in 2020. In a court filing Monday, prosecutors wrote that they were dropping charges against Tampa resident Tony Patterson, 44, because of “information received” from the Hillsborough County elections supervisor and because he was already being sentenced to prison in a separate case.
300 Florida National Guard members activated to state prisons
State lawmakers have call it a "Band-Aid." Now, it's a plan in motion, with 300 members of the National Guard activated to provide relief at understaffed Florida prisons.
Florida EBT Benefits for December 2022- And Where to Find SNAP Discounts are Listed in Schedule For Food Stamps
SNAP helps and supports people or residents of low-income, unemployed, seniors with disabilities, and those who are living in fixed-income and low-income families. The Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) of the Florida Department of Children and Families is in charge of identifying SNAP eligibility and distributing funds to Florida SNAP accounts on a regular monthly basis.
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
Florida man caught with 959 marijuana plants: deputies
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they discovered over 950 marijuana crops and round 10 kilos of dried marijuana product at a property on Wednesday. The sheriff’s workplace mentioned somebody reported the marijuana rising operation close to Galbreth Road and Bergemann...
Florida Farmer’s Death Spurs Dispute Over Pot License
Moton Hopkins went from being one of the state’s most-successful Black farmers to working odd jobs to support his family, after a devastating drought and discrimination by the federal government wiped out the Florida native’s livelihood. But the “cowboy legend” — a moniker bestowed on
Oklahoma Author Looking For Answers To Arkansas Cold Case
LaDonna Humphrey, an Oklahoma creator, is on the lookout for solutions to an Arkansas chilly case via her guide and needs to convey consideration to extra circumstances of lacking ladies. For practically three many years, Melissa Witt’s disappearance and loss of life is a thriller to folks simply down the...
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
OKLAHOMA WATCH: High school senior takes concurrent enrollment complaint to state board | News
[This article was originally delivered to subscribers of our Education Watch newsletter. Sign up now to receive Education Watch directly in your inbox.]. A excessive school senior says Harding Charter Preparatory High School denied her the chance to take school courses subsequent semester via concurrent enrollment. School leaders say she didn’t ask in time, and including school courses to her schedule now might jeopardize her skill to graduate.
