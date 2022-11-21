Homeless shelters round Oklahoma City plan at hand out free Thanksgiving dinners Thursday — serving to everybody have fun the vacation. The Salvation Army in Oklahoma City, Norman Food and Shelter at Norman High School and the Edmond Community Meal on the University of Central Oklahoma will hand out meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Oklahoma City Homeless Alliance gave out free Thanksgiving meals Wednesday, serving round 300 folks. | MORE | Oklahoma City nonprofit holds first Thanksgiving meal for homeless veterans”The holidays can be a really hard time for a lot of people,” Kinsey Crocker, with the Homeless Alliance, stated. “Especially when you don’t have a place to sleep at night — it can be really challenging. For those looking to help this holiday season, the Homeless Alliance wanted to remind Oklahomans that shelters in the area are in need of winter clothes, coats and gear as the weather gets colder. The Homeless Alliance also said that volunteers are needed throughout the entire year, not just during the holidays. “Even if you’re not able to volunteer on Thanksgiving Day,” Crocker stated. “I believe that it is best to attain out to a few of the organizations across the neighborhood and see how they might use assistance on different days, as effectively.”

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 HOUR AGO