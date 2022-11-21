Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
blackchronicle.com
Updated USA TODAY Sports bowl projections after Oklahoma’s win over Oklahoma State
Eight Big 12 groups are bowl sure after Oklahoma and Texas Tech picked up their sixth wins of the season on Saturday. Though it hasn’t been the perfect season for the Sooners, they’ve gone 3-2 since their 0-3 begin to Big 12 play and have an opportunity at an eight-win season in the event that they’re capable of win in Lubbock this Saturday and of their bowl matchup.
blackchronicle.com
One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
blackchronicle.com
Armed guards a fixture outside pot farm before 4 were slain
Armed guards were a fixture outside the marijuana rising operation in rural Oklahoma the place 4 folks were slain execution-style. The mail service “was met with weapons just about on a regular basis,” Jack Quirk, the proprietor of the native paper, All About Hennessey, advised The Associated Press on Wednesday. “Why are there guards anyway? You know, if it’s a legit farm, what’s the deal?”
blackchronicle.com
Man arrested in Florida after 4 Chinese nationals ‘executed’ in Oklahoma
Authorities in Oklahoma mentioned a person was arrested in connection to the “execution” of 4 Chinese nationals at a marijuana farm in Hennessey on Sunday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation mentioned Wu Chen, 45, was arrested on Tuesday in Miami, Florida, round 4 p.m. after a automotive tag reader flagged the car he was driving.
blackchronicle.com
Man arrested in Florida over killings at Oklahoma marijuana farm | US crime
A suspect was arrested in Florida after 4 Chinese nationals had been killed at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma state bureau of investigation mentioned. In a statement on Facebook, the bureau mentioned the suspect, Wu Chen, 45, was arrested by police in Miami Beach after a automotive tag reader flagged the car he was driving. Chen was then transported to the Miami-Dade county detention middle.
blackchronicle.com
3 people hospitalized after 2-vehicle accident near Wakita | News
WAKITA — Three people had been hospitalized and one other three injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday near Wakita, in Grant County. Kimberly Bowling, 37, of Alva, and Ki Bowling, 19, of Alva, had been transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, the place they had been admitted in steady situation, in line with an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Kimberly Bowling had leg and head accidents, in line with the report, whereas Ki Bowling had head and trunk accidents. Barbara Gamble, a passenger in Kimberly Bowling’s car, was admitted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., in steady situation with leg and head accidents.
blackchronicle.com
4 Chinese Citizens Killed at Oklahoma Marijuana Farm – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police have recognized a suspect within the weekend slayings of 4 folks at an Oklahoma marijuana farm however mentioned Tuesday they aren’t releasing a reputation as a result of doing so might put extra folks in peril. Authorities mentioned the three males and one lady, who had been Chinese...
blackchronicle.com
Suspect sought after 4 killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm | National News
LACEY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities have “a suspect in mind” after 4 folks had been discovered lifeless and one injured at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma, however no arrests have been introduced. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Stan Florence says authorities imagine the suspect knew the victims, who had been discovered lifeless Sunday night time at the 10-acre farm that’s about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Authorities haven’t recognized the victims or stated how they had been killed. The injured individual was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. The case is being investigated as a quadruple murder. Police have searched the property however didn’t discover the suspect.
blackchronicle.com
OKC Municipal Court Extending Penalty Reduction Program For Outstanding Tickets
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Municipal Court is extending the penalty discount program via June for excellent tickets to assist individuals get a recent begin within the new 12 months. For instance, excellent rushing tickets costing between $600 to $400 might be taken care of for simply $155...
blackchronicle.com
2 men arrested in Oklahoma for death of Davenport teen
Corion Thomas, 17, of East Moline was arrested for first-degree homicide, with a bond set at $500,000. Also arrested is 22-year-old Dayvon J. Q. Woods-Jackson of Rock Island, charged with two counts of obstruction of justice and bond set at $40,000. Both suspects are at present being detained in Oklahoma...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Deputies Answering Hostage Report Find 4 Dead at Suspected Marijuana Grow – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Authorities had been looking for a suspect after 4 folks had been discovered lifeless at an obvious marijuana develop in Oklahoma, authorities stated Monday. The victims, who weren’t recognized, had been found after deputies from the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hostage scenario, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated in a press release.
blackchronicle.com
Four people are dead after a reported hostage situation in Oklahoma, officials say
HENNESSEY, Okla. — Four people have been discovered dead and one injured following a reported hostage situation in northwest Oklahoma, authorities mentioned Monday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation mentioned in a assertion that the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office requested help after deputies responding to the hostage report Sunday night time discovered the 4 dead and one injured west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
blackchronicle.com
4 people found dead following reported hostage situation in Oklahoma
Four people have been found dead and one injured following a reported hostage situation in northwest Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated Monday. The OSBI stated in a statement that the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office requested help after deputies responding to the hostage report Sunday night time found the 4 dead and one injured west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma woman and her dog left for dead in hit-and-run incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Oklahoma City police examine the fifth lethal hit run in lower than 14 days. It’s a troubling pattern that Oklahoma City police say doesn’t should be–drivers are leaving the scene of a hit-and-run incident. “They know what they’re doing is wrong,’ said Gary Knight...
blackchronicle.com
Signal, lighting agreements OK’d for Kickapoo South – Shawnee News-Star
A pair upkeep agreements had been up for consideration Monday because the Kickapoo South challenge edges ahead. First, the Shawnee City Commission authorized an settlement between the City of Shawnee and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) for set up of freeway lighting alongside US-270B (Kickapoo), as a part of the Kickapoo South Widening challenge. In February of…
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City metro shelters provide free Thanksgiving meals
Homeless shelters round Oklahoma City plan at hand out free Thanksgiving dinners Thursday — serving to everybody have fun the vacation. The Salvation Army in Oklahoma City, Norman Food and Shelter at Norman High School and the Edmond Community Meal on the University of Central Oklahoma will hand out meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Oklahoma City Homeless Alliance gave out free Thanksgiving meals Wednesday, serving round 300 folks. | MORE | Oklahoma City nonprofit holds first Thanksgiving meal for homeless veterans”The holidays can be a really hard time for a lot of people,” Kinsey Crocker, with the Homeless Alliance, stated. “Especially when you don’t have a place to sleep at night — it can be really challenging. For those looking to help this holiday season, the Homeless Alliance wanted to remind Oklahomans that shelters in the area are in need of winter clothes, coats and gear as the weather gets colder. The Homeless Alliance also said that volunteers are needed throughout the entire year, not just during the holidays. “Even if you’re not able to volunteer on Thanksgiving Day,” Crocker stated. “I believe that it is best to attain out to a few of the organizations across the neighborhood and see how they might use assistance on different days, as effectively.”
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City Council votes not to consider an ordinance that would have criminalized homeless encampments
Councilman Mark Stonecipher proposed the ordinances at Tuesday’s city council meeting, with fellow councilmembers Todd Stone and Bradley Carter as co-sponsors. The ordinances would have allowed police to positive or arrest individuals who did not comply when requested to depart a homeless camp. According to the ordinance’s language, the usage of a heating gadget would be sufficient to qualify an outside place as a homeless encampment. If an unhoused individual was arrested at a camp, the police would not do something to defend their possessions from harm or theft.
blackchronicle.com
Motions To Address Homelessness At OKC City Council Meeting Struck Down
Two proposed Oklahoma City ordinances meant to handle homelessness have been struck down throughout a metropolis council assembly Tuesday. “At the end of these discussions, I’m going to move to introduce these ordinances,” stated Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher. Stonecipher’s assertion was made early within the council’s assembly....
blackchronicle.com
OKC Police Issue Warrant For Woman Accused Of Shooting At Vehicle
OKLAHOMA CITY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a girl accused of capturing at one other lady. Oklahoma City Police stated Adriana Austin was making an attempt to promote a lady a canine, however there was a disagreement over the deposit. When the 2 met up, Austin...
Comments / 0