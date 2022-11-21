MARSHALL COUNTY - A Marysville man was arrested in connection to the death of his wife early Thursday morning. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday from a man in the 1000 block of Granite Road who requested medical assistance for his wife. When deputies arrived, they found Jennifer Brown, 57, inside the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, the KBI reported.

MARYSVILLE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO