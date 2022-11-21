Read full article on original website
Riley County Arrest Report November 26
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ALEJANDRO ISRRAEL ORTEGA, 21, Junction City, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. SERGIO EDUARDO WARREN,...
doniphanherald.com
Man charged with kidnapping missing Omaha woman
A Kansas man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Omaha woman Cari Allen. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to available court documents.
KBI: Marysville man arrested in connection to death of his wife
MARSHALL COUNTY - A Marysville man was arrested in connection to the death of his wife early Thursday morning. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday from a man in the 1000 block of Granite Road who requested medical assistance for his wife. When deputies arrived, they found Jennifer Brown, 57, inside the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, the KBI reported.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about vehicle burglary, shoplifting at Salina store
On Friday, two unknown individuals committed a vehicle burglary and theft in the parking lot of Target, 2939 Market Place in Salina. The victim reported more than $400 worth of property was stolen from their vehicle while they were inside shopping. After reviewing surveillance video, officers could see the burglary suspects shoplifting property from inside the store as well.
WIBW
KHP makes multiple arrests during Saline Co. enforcement campaign
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made multiple arrests during a traffic enforcement campaign in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Friday, Nov. 18, about 15 Troopers flexed over to Saline County for a traffic enforcement campaign. It said Troopers patrolled the area from about 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Saturday.
KCTV 5
NE Kansas man arrested, accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Northeast Kansas man who is accused of killing his wife on Thanksgiving has been arrested, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office asked for the KBI’s help investigating at 3:20 a.m. The investigation has found that a man...
WIBW
Frankfort man arrested after meth found by K-9
DOUGLAS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Frankfort man is behind bars after a K-9 alerted officials to the presence of meth in the car. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, deputies stopped a 2006 Buick Lacrosse driven by Ryan J. Huningshake, 38, of Frankfort, for an alleged registration violation near 142nd St. and U.S. Highway 75.
KAKE TV
Police: Woman found dead in Marysville
MARSHALL COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - An investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in Marysville, Kansas. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says they requested KBI assistance at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Their investigation revealed that at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, a 911...
Three dead, two hospitalized in Marion County crash
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
WIBW
2 men arrested for drugs in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested last Wednesday night in Jackson County after a Sheriff’s deputy located drugs during a traffic stop. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office, on Wednesday, November 16 at approximately 8:00 p.m., a 2010 Honda Civic was stopped near 134th and U.S. Highway 75.
3 dead, 2 hospitalized in Kansas crash
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old located safe
UPDATE: According to Riley County Police Department, missing 14-year-old Jaslynn was located safe around 12:15pm on Thursday, November 24th. *Photos have been removed since she's been located. . . . The Riley County Police Department is searching for missing 14-year-old, Jaslynn, who was last seen around 10pm on Wednesday, November...
Two injured in crash that closed Seth Child Road overnight
MANHATTAN - Around 11:30 pm Thursday, November 24th, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by 25-year-old, Jose Orona, of Manhattan, was involved...
Mounted posse patrol parking lots for black Friday in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Mounted Posse was on duty Friday, Nov. 25 patrolling the parking lots at Westridge Mall in west Topeka. Horses and riders go through a six-week training course that teaches them to deal with stressful situations they may encounter while on the job. A few events where the Mounted Posse […]
Kan. man life-flighted to hospital after two-vehicle accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by Jose Orona, 25, Manhattan, was involved in...
Emporia gazette.com
Raccoon causes single-vehicle wreck on I-35, driver hospitalized
One person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after she struck a raccoon on Interstate 35. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman was heading northbound on I-35 at mile marker 132 when she struck a raccoon that was traveling across the interstate at 4:59 a.m. Akkerman...
Police warn Kansans about cyber criminals on Black Friday, Cyber Monday
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – With many shoppers set to take advantage of post-Thanksgiving deals online, law enforcement wants to remind Kansans to keep an eye out for criminal activity online. The Riley County Police Department put out a list of tips on Friday to help keep shoppers safe from criminal activity online. Online Transactions Reputable and […]
News Channel Nebraska
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
Molotov cocktail causes damage to Kan. woman's car in Salina
SALINA — A car fire early Wednesday morning in west-central Salina is being investigated as an arson. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Wednesday that officers and Salina Fire Department personnel were called to the 200 block of South Clark Street for the report of a car fire. When...
12 Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades. KSNT compiled the following list with help from travelks.com to give you the details on some of the most holly-jolly parades in Kansas. See below to find one near you. JCACC Christmas Parade Dubbed “A Classic Christmas” parade, […]
