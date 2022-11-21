Read full article on original website
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
foxla.com
Disney California Adventure bringing back 3 major attractions in 2023
LOS ANGELES - Attention Disney fans - this is news you won't want to miss. Disney on Monday announced the return of three major attractions to Disney California Adventure in the coming new year. Here's everything we know so far about what's coming in 2023. From Jan. 20 through Feb....
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… comedian Jo Koy and small business shopping
There's lots to shop this weekend. But if you'd rather laugh, run or drink a beer, we have that too. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… comedian Jo Koy and small business shopping appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving night
An online survey of the 10 malls listed below shows that only one mall in the greater Los Angeles area is open on Thanksgiving—and that’s the Citadel in Commerce off the 5 freeway near Telegraph Road.
orangejuiceblog.com
Unchastened: Disney Buys Anaheim Elections AGAIN.
At the last Council meeting, I congratulated Trevor O’Neil and Gloria Ma’ae for making it possible this year for Disney – ONCE AGAIN – to buy Anaheim’s Council Elections – which Trevor and Gloria accomplished by defeating Dr. Jose Moreno’s Campaign Finance Reform ordinance on July 12. (And once again, I must thank Councilmen Steve Faessel and Avelino Valencia for supporting that ordinance, hall passes or not. It seemed like they both believed in it.)
Lines wrap around famous Honeybaked Ham stores across L.A.
There were large lines of people hoping to get their hands on a world-famous honey baked ham the day before Thanksgiving. Video from Sky5 showed lines wrapping around Honeybaked stores in Pasadena and Glendale Wednesday morning, many in line before the stores even opened. The stores offer pre-cooked hams, turkeys and Thanksgiving sides that can […]
Taco Mesita Heading to Tustin
Tacos Mesita will be joining a bevy of restaurants located near the busy intersection of Camino Real and Newport Ave
foxla.com
Woman homeless for 6 years gets one just in time for the holidays thanks to local nonprofit
LOS ANGELES - There's no place like home for the holidays. That's particularly true for a woman who has been without one for six years. "Wow, looks so nice!" said 61-year-old Marie Minot. To say Minot was wowed by her new home is an understatement. Everything from the bedroom to...
hotelnewsresource.com
SpringHill Suites by Marriott Opens in Downey, California
Kamla Hotels, a hotel developer and operator based in Cerritos, California, today announced that the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Downey, California is now open for business. The 140-suite hotel situated at 9066 Firestone Boulevard can serve as your home base when visiting the many destinations of Southern California, including the famous beaches, Disney Theme Parks and the numerous world-famous medical centers.
Eater
Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot
An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
KTLA.com
Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location
Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
micechat.com
HERE WE GO! Disneyland & Theme Park Black Friday Ticket Deals
We’ve been waiting for the theme park ticket deals to drop and they have finally arrived! Use the MiceChat links below and promo code for the best value. Note that Disneyland tickets purchased today will be good for first use through 2024, so they make the perfect Christmas gift!
vegoutmag.com
Pomona’s First All-Vegetarian Spot Borreguitas Serves Traditional Mexican Dishes
This powerful story highlights how the Torres family turned their 15-year-old restaurant into Pomona’s first vegetarian spot!. In the summer of 2018, Borreguitas opened its doors as the first fully vegetarian spot in Pomona! Then, after two successful years, they outgrew their original space and took over their 15-year-old family restaurant, La Fuente. The family-owned and operated shop broke cultural norms and cemented their mark in the vegan community. You’ll find mouthwatering Mexican dishes made with classic Latine cooking techniques! Read on to learn more about how Borreguitas became the first vegetarian restaurant in Pomona (with primarily vegan options).
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
thedowneypatriot.com
Mariachi Divas Christmas show returns to Downey
DOWNEY — The Grammy Award winning Mariachi Divas are bringing their popular, high-energy Christmas concert to the Downey Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 pm. The Divas are local favorites, having twice sold-out previous concerts at the Downey Theatre. Band leader Cindy Shea, a classically trained world-class trumpet...
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List)
We took on the herculean task of whittling a staple of Los Angeles culture to a handful of the city's many flea market offerings The post The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List) appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
theatlasheart.com
17 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, California [Good Food & Waterfront Views]
Dine by the ocean and enjoy a delicious meal at the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. A good day at the beach becomes a great one when you dine at some of the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. Whether you’re in the mood for the fresh flavors of...
theregistrysocal.com
Sierra Village Associates Pays $190MM for 363-Unit Apartment Community in Irvine
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to sources with knowledge of the transaction, the property was sold for $190 million, or about $523,415 per unit.) CBRE negotiated the sale of luxury multifamily community, RIZE Irvine to Sierra Village Associates, an LLC based in Southern California. The sale represents the largest single-asset multifamily sale in Orange County since 2016.
maritime-executive.com
Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California
The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
