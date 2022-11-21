ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangejuiceblog.com

Unchastened: Disney Buys Anaheim Elections AGAIN.

At the last Council meeting, I congratulated Trevor O’Neil and Gloria Ma’ae for making it possible this year for Disney – ONCE AGAIN – to buy Anaheim’s Council Elections – which Trevor and Gloria accomplished by defeating Dr. Jose Moreno’s Campaign Finance Reform ordinance on July 12. (And once again, I must thank Councilmen Steve Faessel and Avelino Valencia for supporting that ordinance, hall passes or not. It seemed like they both believed in it.)
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Lines wrap around famous Honeybaked Ham stores across L.A.

There were large lines of people hoping to get their hands on a world-famous honey baked ham the day before Thanksgiving. Video from Sky5 showed lines wrapping around Honeybaked stores in Pasadena and Glendale Wednesday morning, many in line before the stores even opened. The stores offer pre-cooked hams, turkeys and Thanksgiving sides that can […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Opens in Downey, California

Kamla Hotels, a hotel developer and operator based in Cerritos, California, today announced that the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Downey, California is now open for business. The 140-suite hotel situated at 9066 Firestone Boulevard can serve as your home base when visiting the many destinations of Southern California, including the famous beaches, Disney Theme Parks and the numerous world-famous medical centers.
DOWNEY, CA
Eater

Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot

An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location

Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
micechat.com

HERE WE GO! Disneyland & Theme Park Black Friday Ticket Deals

We’ve been waiting for the theme park ticket deals to drop and they have finally arrived! Use the MiceChat links below and promo code for the best value. Note that Disneyland tickets purchased today will be good for first use through 2024, so they make the perfect Christmas gift!
ANAHEIM, CA
vegoutmag.com

Pomona’s First All-Vegetarian Spot Borreguitas Serves Traditional Mexican Dishes

This powerful story highlights how the Torres family turned their 15-year-old restaurant into Pomona’s first vegetarian spot!. In the summer of 2018, Borreguitas opened its doors as the first fully vegetarian spot in Pomona! Then, after two successful years, they outgrew their original space and took over their 15-year-old family restaurant, La Fuente. The family-owned and operated shop broke cultural norms and cemented their mark in the vegan community. You’ll find mouthwatering Mexican dishes made with classic Latine cooking techniques! Read on to learn more about how Borreguitas became the first vegetarian restaurant in Pomona (with primarily vegan options).
POMONA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Mariachi Divas Christmas show returns to Downey

DOWNEY — The Grammy Award winning Mariachi Divas are bringing their popular, high-energy Christmas concert to the Downey Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 pm. The Divas are local favorites, having twice sold-out previous concerts at the Downey Theatre. Band leader Cindy Shea, a classically trained world-class trumpet...
DOWNEY, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Sierra Village Associates Pays $190MM for 363-Unit Apartment Community in Irvine

(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to sources with knowledge of the transaction, the property was sold for $190 million, or about $523,415 per unit.) CBRE negotiated the sale of luxury multifamily community, RIZE Irvine to Sierra Village Associates, an LLC based in Southern California. The sale represents the largest single-asset multifamily sale in Orange County since 2016.
IRVINE, CA
maritime-executive.com

Containership Backup is Declared Over in Southern California

The Marine Exchange of Southern California which oversees the movement of vessels into and out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach officially declared that the backup of containerships has ended. Today, November 22, they are reporting for the first time that no containerships are waiting in the anchorage or being required to loiter offshore waiting for berths.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy