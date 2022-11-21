Wilkes-Barre’s 2023 budget on City Council’s upcoming agenda

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — City Council on Tuesday will have its first opportunity to vote on the proposed $53.2 million balanced Mayor George Brown presented for 2023.

The first reading of the budget ordinance is on the agenda of the public meeting following the work session that begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Council usually holds the voting session the Thursday after the work session, but scheduled the combined session because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

If the ordinance passes the first reading, a second will be scheduled for final approval before the end of the year.

Council did not raise any concerns during its Nov. 10 public hearing on the budget that drew comments from just one resident. Instead, Councilman Bill Barrett came to the defense of Brown who included a $10,000 raise for himself next year, as well as the addition of the $3,600 buyout offered employees who do not take the health insurance coverage offered by the city.

Brown, 71, cut his salary to $60,000 from $82,000 when he took office in 2020 and has not taken either the healthcare or the buyout for the past three years. Even with the higher salary of $70,000 next year, Brown said he would be saving the city $209,000 and 68 cents during his four-year term. Brown, a Democrat, announced his intent to run for a second and final term next year.

The budget, which is $1.1 million lower than this year’s, has expected pay increases for unionized employees whose contracts are being negotiated. The firefighters union approved a new contract, Brown said.

Property tax do not increase next year as the budget maintains the millage rate at 141.33 mills. A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. Wilkes-Barre has its own assessments. It is the only municipality in Luzerne County that does not use the county assessments.

Brown balanced his budget with $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding from the $37.1 million distributed to the city by the federal government from the larger aid package to help municipalities nationwide recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown also eliminated the $3 million Tax Anticipation Note for next year. The city has routinely taken out the note to pay expenses while waiting for tax revenues during the early part of the year. The TAN is paid back with interest by the end of the year.

The other agenda item deals with the renewal of the five-year Municipal Services Partnership Agreement between the city and the Luzerne County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Under the agreement the city pays for animals, such as cats and dogs, taken to the SPCA’s Plains Township facility.

The annual payment can be made per animal or based on the city’s 2020 U.S. Census data which equates to 55 cents per person. The Census-based payment plan starts at 80 %, increasing 5% each year to reach 100 %.

This year the city budgeted for a payment of $22,824 to the SPCA. The 2023 budget contained a payment of $24,380.

Todd Hevner, executive director of the Luzerne County SPCA, Monday said the city’s payment “covers roughly 40% of per animal cost.” The SPCA picks up the rest through donations and fundraising, he said. The SPCA has similar agreements with half of the municipalities in the county, he added.