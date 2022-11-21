ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Spun

Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear

Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
The Comeback

NFL world blasts Cardinals after brutal MNF performance

The Arizona Cardinals came into their Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers desperately needing a victory. Pregame injury reports already put Arizona at a significant disadvantage in the game, with star quarterback Kyler Murray being ruled out. With their backs against the wall, the Cardinals laid a complete egg in the matchup Read more... The post NFL world blasts Cardinals after brutal MNF performance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
The Associated Press

Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers gave that love — and some really good football — right back. Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Fans React to Cardinals Loss to 49ers

Monday Night Football showed no favors to the Arizona Cardinals against the San Francisco 49ers. It was a contest that showed great promise for both squads initially, but Arizona quickly fell behind as the second half began. It wasn’t long into the third quarter before it became evident that Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

In loss, Arizona Cardinals find way to appreciate Estadio Azteca atmosphere

Monday night was a major disappointment for the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Their season is in serious jeopardy of being a losing one. And yet players and head coach Kliff Kingsbury took at least a little time to take in the sights and sounds of the gigantic and historic stadium in the south of the nation's capital, where more than 78,000 fans cheered, booed, sang and danced at the 2022 NFL Mexico game between the host Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Troy Aikman would hire 49ers' Kyle Shanahan over any other coach

Troy Aikman offered high praise for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. As David Bonilla mentioned for 49ers WebZone, Aikman called the action as the 49ers smashed the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City on Monday night and then spoke about Shanahan on ESPN's "SportsCenter" shortly after the prime-time game concluded.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jimmy G, offense set for more success after gashing Cardinals

MEXICO CITY -- The 49ers' defense has been touted as one of the best in the NFL, but in San Francisco's 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City, the offense showed out. Jimmy Garoppolo was unstoppable with every member of his All-Star cast taking part...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
ARIZONA STATE

