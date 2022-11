A pair of former conference rivals will meet on the hardwood Thursday afternoon, as Nebraska will take on Oklahoma in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational just outside Orlando, Fla. Tipoff between the Huskers and Sooners is set for 4 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN and carried on the Huskers' Radio Network. It is the first game of the night session which also features Memphis and Seton Hall.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO