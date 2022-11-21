ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

4 takeaways from Chiefs HC Andy Reid's Monday media availability

By Charles Goldman
 2 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs are 8-2 after a big win against a division rival in Week 11. Andy Reid addressed media members on Monday, providing some updates after the win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He weighed in on a play that shared similarities to one from a season ago, progress made by his middle linebacker, his outlook for the special teams unit and what he thought about one of the best throws of the game on Sunday night.

Here are some quick takeaways from what Reid had to say:

Travis Kelce's go-ahead score was the same play from 2021

Andy Reid confirmed that the Chiefs did use the same play to beat the Chargers in Week 11 as they did in last season’s overtime win in Week 15. While Kelce got the ball on both occasions, as it turns out, he wasn’t even the primary read for Patrick Mahomes on the play.

“Yeah, (laugher), I know (Travis) Kelce said that. It really was, it was the same play,” Reid explained. “I mean it was doctored up a little bit with the motion, but you know that combination with (Justin) Watson and Kelce in there has been good since training camp on the crossing route. Really Watson’s the primary on it but it normally comes to No. 2 on the shallow cross there that Kelce got.

“But Watson’s also a big part of that play and how he works inside and he kind of creates a bit of a wall in there where the defender has to make up his mind, is he going to go over or under it or how’s he going to handle that so normally it throws them off by a step. Yeah, to answer your question, it was basically the same play.”

The execution there was about as perfect as you could ask for from both Watson and Kelce.

Nick Bolton's preparation sets him apart

Bolton quietly put together a really nice game between his 14 total tackles, his forced fumble and his game-sealing interception. Andy Reid spoke about his growth and what has enabled him to have such success in his sophomore season.

“Yeah so, Hitch (former Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens) is another one of those guys that helped Bolton out — just on being a pro, on and off the field (and) with the things you do to prepare,” Reid said. “And nobody did it better than Hitch that way. He was a — he spent the time studying. So, Bolt has just carried that up another notch. He prepares like crazy. He doesn’t talk a whole lot — he’s a quiet guy. But, on the field, he gets you to where you’re supposed to be, and he does it with authority and he plays like crazy. He plays like a tiger.”

A little nod to Mizzou fans at the end there from Coach Reid, who is clearly happy with the development of his middle linebacker.

Chiefs living with growing pains on special teams

Special teams haven’t been great for the Chiefs this season, but they’re living with the growing pains. Andy Reid saw some improvements in Week 11, most notably with Harrison Butker making all of his kicks. At the same time, there were a few mistakes by young players.

“Yeah, they’re getting better,” Reid said. “There were a couple of hiccups last night, but there were some good plays too in there that helped us with field position. So, every rep they get, they’re going to get better. And we do have, Matt (Derrick), a lot of young guys on the special teams.”

So long as the young guys are learning from their mistakes and not repeating them, it seems that Reid will be patient with special teams.

Jody Fortson made some serious plays in Week 11

With the attrition at the receiver position, the Chiefs needed some players to step up. Jody Fortson was one of those players. Patrick Mahomes made an incredible throw which Fortson extended to grab.

Andy Reid’s reaction to the play was exactly what everyone else was thinking.

“I did. No, that was a thing of beauty,” Reid said. “It was a great throw, great catch. Jody (Fortson) was rolling. He was in full stride and he’s got some very long strides (laughs). And he was full throttle there. To be able to go down and get the way he did was — it was beautiful. That’s a big-time play by him. A big-time throw by Patrick.”

After that throw and catch, it’s hard not to think that Fortson might have carved out a bigger role for himself in the coming weeks.

