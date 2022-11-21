ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

thearabtribune.com

1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans

George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
AUBURN, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle’s Mizell, Smith sign to play baseball with SEC schools

Hartselle baseball seniors Coleman “Bull” Mizell and Jack Smith signed their National Letters of Intent with the University of Alabama and the University of Arkansas in signing ceremonies at Hartselle High School this past week. Mizell signs with Alabama. Outfielder Coleman Mizell capped off a memorable 2022 by...
HARTSELLE, AL
CougsDaily

BYU Extends a Trio of PWO Offers

We've reached the part of the recruiting calendar where teams will begin extending preferred walk-on (PWO) offers. Walk-ons have played an important role for BYU, especially during the Sitake era. Given the added depth that BYU will need in the Big 12, continuing to find walk-ons that can compete ...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Recruiting: WSU lands verbal from athletic Utah DT Khalil Laufau

A VERBAL COMMITMENT months in the making, Utah defensive tackle Khalil Laufau announced Monday night he was headed to Washington State. The 6-3, 285-pounder officially visited WSU way back in June. Laufau, out of Herriman, Utah, about 30 minutes outside Salt Lake City, told CF.C before his trip Washington State...
PULLMAN, WA
AL.com

Eagles in Alabama: See photos of iconic rock band playing to packed arena

For Eagles aficionados in Alabama, it was reason to celebrate. The iconic band returned to Birmingham on Monday after a four-year absence, playing songs fans know and love. The 8:07 p.m. show at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC, which drew a packed house, was a stop on the Eagles’ “Hotel California” tour. What better album to showcase than the monster hit of 1976, which made the famous group even more renowned?
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ksl.com

Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake of Utah 'dirty soda' chain

SANDY — Utah's massive Larry H. Miller Company is taking on the state's dirty soda wars, as it aims to grow the concept into other states. The Sandy-based business giant announced Tuesday it has acquired a majority stake in Swig from the private equity firm Savory Fund. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, though Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner and two other partners, will still retain "significant minority stakes" in the company, according to Larry H. Miller Company.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

How the trek to SLC's B gates compares to other airports

SALT LAKE CITY — You've probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. And you've most likely also heard about the dreaded B Gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
AL.com

Kenny Chesney books two Alabama shows for 2023: How to get tickets

Country superstar Kenny Chesney will return to Alabama in 2023, with tickets for two shows going on sale Friday, Dec. 2. According to information on Chesney’s website, he’ll play Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center on Wednesday, April 12. The general public on-sale starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 via Ticketmaster. A series of presales starts as early as Nov. 23, including an American Express presale, premium and basic No Shoes Nation presales and an AEG presale.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
US News and World Report

The 12 Best Restaurants in Park City, Utah

Located about 30 miles east of Salt Lake City and framed by the Wasatch Mountain range, Park City is a wonderful mountain destination in the Western state of Utah. Known for its world-class ski facilities and as the host city for Robert Redford's annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City is also emerging as a foodie destination, with no shortage of restaurants serving a diverse range of cuisines.
PARK CITY, UT
luxury-houses.net

This $8.95 Million Crown Jewel in Huntsville Utah Showcases The Pinnacle of Modern Living with 360 Degree Views of The Surrounding Mountainscape

1315 N 6900 E, Huntsville, Utah is truly a one-of-a-kind modern piece of art which gives the owner a sense of unmatched pride while elevating the enjoyment of your living experience to an entirely new level. This Home in Huntsville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1315 N 6900 E, please contact Brandi W Lierd (Phone: 801-388-8423) & Dylan Lierd (Phone: 801-866-3984) at Destination Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
HUNTSVILLE, UT
