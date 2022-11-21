Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
CJ Blocker Decommits from Utah, Tyler Brown Set to Announce His Decision, and Other Names in the News
Julio Gonzales provides us with the latest on the recruiting trail, including names like CJ Blocker, Tyler Brown, and more!
UAB surges in second half over Georgia for Sunshine Slam title
Jordan Walker scored a game-high 30 points to lead four Blazers in double figures as UAB cruised to an 87-73
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Roll ‘Bama, Move Up In The Latest Polls
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah women’s basketball inked their fifth win of the season rolling Alabama, 93-86, and moving up in the latest AP Top 25 Polls. Before taking on the Crimson Tide, the Utes earned a No. 17 ranking before going on to prove once again they belong there.
thearabtribune.com
1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans
George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle’s Mizell, Smith sign to play baseball with SEC schools
Hartselle baseball seniors Coleman “Bull” Mizell and Jack Smith signed their National Letters of Intent with the University of Alabama and the University of Arkansas in signing ceremonies at Hartselle High School this past week. Mizell signs with Alabama. Outfielder Coleman Mizell capped off a memorable 2022 by...
BYU Extends a Trio of PWO Offers
We've reached the part of the recruiting calendar where teams will begin extending preferred walk-on (PWO) offers. Walk-ons have played an important role for BYU, especially during the Sitake era. Given the added depth that BYU will need in the Big 12, continuing to find walk-ons that can compete ...
Recruiting: WSU lands verbal from athletic Utah DT Khalil Laufau
A VERBAL COMMITMENT months in the making, Utah defensive tackle Khalil Laufau announced Monday night he was headed to Washington State. The 6-3, 285-pounder officially visited WSU way back in June. Laufau, out of Herriman, Utah, about 30 minutes outside Salt Lake City, told CF.C before his trip Washington State...
thearabtribune.com
High school football: Knights fall in 5A playoffs in a game for the ages
There were hugs and tears and cheers at a classic high school football game last Friday night at Pleasant Grove. And every hug and tear and cheer was well-deserved, on both sides. Arab and Pleasant Grove went to war – figuratively, of course – in a 5A playoff game that...
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Triple overtime for high school football final
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Despite Park City High’s absence from the 5A finals of the football season on Friday night, the teams took the matchup to and through three […]
Eagles in Alabama: See photos of iconic rock band playing to packed arena
For Eagles aficionados in Alabama, it was reason to celebrate. The iconic band returned to Birmingham on Monday after a four-year absence, playing songs fans know and love. The 8:07 p.m. show at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC, which drew a packed house, was a stop on the Eagles’ “Hotel California” tour. What better album to showcase than the monster hit of 1976, which made the famous group even more renowned?
United Methodist split update: Clearbranch votes to go; Trinity Homewood stays
Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville voted Monday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, joining 158 other North Alabama churches that have lined up asking to leave. Several more churches will likely vote to disaffiliate before a Dec. 10 meeting of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist...
wbrc.com
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes meteorologist Tonia Michele to the First Alert Weather Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that Tonia Michele will join the WBRC FOX6 News team as a Meteorologist starting November 26, 2022. Tonia was born in Virginia and raised in Georgia before moving to Mississippi to attend Mississippi State...
ksl.com
Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake of Utah 'dirty soda' chain
SANDY — Utah's massive Larry H. Miller Company is taking on the state's dirty soda wars, as it aims to grow the concept into other states. The Sandy-based business giant announced Tuesday it has acquired a majority stake in Swig from the private equity firm Savory Fund. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, though Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner and two other partners, will still retain "significant minority stakes" in the company, according to Larry H. Miller Company.
ksl.com
How the trek to SLC's B gates compares to other airports
SALT LAKE CITY — You've probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. And you've most likely also heard about the dreaded B Gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Kenny Chesney books two Alabama shows for 2023: How to get tickets
Country superstar Kenny Chesney will return to Alabama in 2023, with tickets for two shows going on sale Friday, Dec. 2. According to information on Chesney’s website, he’ll play Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center on Wednesday, April 12. The general public on-sale starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 via Ticketmaster. A series of presales starts as early as Nov. 23, including an American Express presale, premium and basic No Shoes Nation presales and an AEG presale.
US News and World Report
The 12 Best Restaurants in Park City, Utah
Located about 30 miles east of Salt Lake City and framed by the Wasatch Mountain range, Park City is a wonderful mountain destination in the Western state of Utah. Known for its world-class ski facilities and as the host city for Robert Redford's annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City is also emerging as a foodie destination, with no shortage of restaurants serving a diverse range of cuisines.
KUTV
I-80 closure, I-15 delays, crashes, injuries plague drivers beginning holiday road trips
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Travelers who were hoping to beat the crowds by getting on the road super early on Wednesday found themselves navigating through some brief winter weather, and multiple crashes that brought highway traffic to a crawl, all but eliminating the chance for a smooth commute out of northern Utah.
luxury-houses.net
This $8.95 Million Crown Jewel in Huntsville Utah Showcases The Pinnacle of Modern Living with 360 Degree Views of The Surrounding Mountainscape
1315 N 6900 E, Huntsville, Utah is truly a one-of-a-kind modern piece of art which gives the owner a sense of unmatched pride while elevating the enjoyment of your living experience to an entirely new level. This Home in Huntsville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1315 N 6900 E, please contact Brandi W Lierd (Phone: 801-388-8423) & Dylan Lierd (Phone: 801-866-3984) at Destination Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0