Obituary for Teresa Faye Jackson of Aberdeen
Teresa Faye Jackson, 66, of Aberdeen, NC passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. Teresa was born in Moore County on October, 4, 1956. She lived most of her life in North Carolina and in Florida. She worked as a supervisor for Carter’s Cleaners for approximately 20 years. Teresa’s favorite pastime was walking the beach and looking for sea shells.
Obituary for Shirley Irene Ammons Furr of Aberdeen
Shirley Irene Ammons Furr, 85, of Aberdeen, NC passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. She was born May 20, 1937 in Bennettsville, SC to the late Glennie and Eva McDaniel Ammons. Irene is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, William Reid...
Obituary for Donald Kenneth Jackson
Donald Kenneth Jackson, age 79, of Hamlet, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Pinehurst Health & Rehab, surrounded by his family. Donald was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 21, 1943 to the late David Paul and Irene Cole Jackson. He proudly served his country in the U.S....
Carthage council discusses development, Christmas parade
The Carthage Town Council held its monthly meeting on Nov. 21. According to Carthage Town Manager Emily Yopp, a request for a $584,000 grant was submitted to revitalize Carthage’s downtown area. A large portion of this would go toward pedestrian improvements, including repairs to the sidewalk on Monroe Street,...
Man arrested for felony burning of buildings
Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced an arrest following an investigation in the Eagle Springs and Seven Lakes areas. On Nov. 17, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a brush fire being set outside of a business in Eagle Springs, said Fields in a news advisory. On Nov....
Crash with Food Lion truck claims life
An accident involving a Food Lion semi-truck has claimed the life of a local man on Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highway 22 and McCaskill Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. So far into the investigation, officials on scene with the N.C. State Highway Patrol tell Sandhills...
FirstHealth Dental Care receives award from NC Dental Society Foundation
FirstHealth Dental Care is one of two recipients of the 2022 Dental Public Health Award. Given by the NC Dental Society Foundation, the award honors FirstHealth’s team for its efforts to provide dental services to children in Moore and Montgomery counties and for improving dental health outcomes in its communities.
Planning the future of fun in Pinehurst
For more than 125 years, the Village of Pinehurst has provided residents with a lifestyle rooted in a tradition of leisure and recreation — and in that spirit — the Village is planning for the future of parks and recreation for the next 10 years. The Parks and...
Fire departments rescue two stuck dogs
Two fire departments recently rescued two stuck dogs in separate incidents. Members with Crains Creek Fire Department rescued a dog that was stuck between shipping containers on Wright Road in Vass on Nov. 12. “This morning rescue 239 with its crew responded to given address reference to poor old Harley...
Pinehurst Police investigating weekend crimes
The Pinehurst Police Department said in a press release it is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 19 and 20. Officers are also investigating an attempted robbery that took place on Nov. 19. Both the attempted robbery and vehicle break-ins took place in the Monticello Drive area.
Planet Fitness coming soon to Moore County
Construction has begun on the latest addition to the thriving fitness scene of Moore County. Set to open in early 2023, Planet Fitness will be arriving in Aberdeen, on Highway 15-501, near the intersection with Highway 1, just in time for workout enthusiasts of the Sandhills to hold onto their potential New Year’s resolutions a little bit longer.
Pinebluff man facing drug, gun charges
A 35-year-old man from Pinebluff is facing charges of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of firearm by felon.
