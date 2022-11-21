ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency

After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
Bride knits her own wedding dress for less than $300 in 45 days: 'Thank goodness my idea worked out'

When Veronica Lindberg Heino—better known as Kika through her social media presence—and her fiance purchased a house, they decided that they wanted to throw a housewarming party. As the two had been engaged for more than a year at the time, the occasion also seemed like the perfect opportunity to hold their wedding, she revealed in a YouTube Q&A video. Thus began the wedding planning. However, they soon discovered that weddings are extremely expensive, with the average wedding dress costing $1,800 in 2021, according to Knot.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Woman shocked after bridesmaid ran off with $5,000 of wedding money

Bride shocked after bridesmaid ‘disappeared from the face of the earth’ with $5,000 of her wedding money. Organizing a wedding and associated events like a bachelorette party can be hectic. But things were a bit more difficult for Emma Clair, a TikToker with 180,000 followers because one of her bridesmaids ran off with $5,000 of the wedding money.
100 best movies of all time

Stacker ranked the top 100 best films of all time, using data from IMDb ratings and Metascores to create a score equally weighting the two. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

