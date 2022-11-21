Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An 82-year-old lady died after being rescued from a Dunedin house fire by a neighbor.EddyEvonAnonymousDunedin, FL
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Clayton News Daily
Texans QB Kyle Allen to Start in Week 12 vs. Dolphins
View the original article to see embedded media. After suggesting the possibility of a quarterback change earlier this week, Texans coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday the team has elected to name a new starter for Week 12. Smith told reporters quarterback Kyle Allen will take over for Davis Mills under...
Clayton News Daily
Bears Elevate Nathan Peterman to Roster Amid Justin Fields Uncertainty
Justin Fields is questionable for Sunday as he’s battling a shoulder injury suffered last week, but a roster move may give an idea of whether he will play. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Bears are adding quarterback Nathan Peterman to the active roster, an indication that Chicago may be leaning towards sitting Fields vs. the Jets. That would mean backup quarterback Trevor Siemian could get the start, with Peterman serving as the backup.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Miyan Williams to Play vs. Michigan
Miyan Williams has been one of the country’s most explosive running backs when healthy for Ohio State this season. The junior was out last week after going down with injury against Indiana early this month, but he will make his return to the field for the Buckeyes against Michigan on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Injury Update: DT Jalen Dalton to Play vs. Commanders?
After years of setbacks, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jalen Dalton finally appeared poised to get his chance to shine ... but he'll have to wait at least another week. Dealing with a toe injury, Dalton was a limited participant in practice Wednesday before being absent Thursday and Friday. Falcons coach...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Beckham Jr. Sets Visits With Three Contending Teams
View the original article to see embedded media. Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is nearing full recovery from the torn ACL that he suffered in last year’s Super Bowl victory with the Rams. At full health, Beckham is still capable of being a highly-productive receiver as he...
Clayton News Daily
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Where He'd Slot Ohio State in Playoff Rankings
As rivalry weekend in college football concludes, the College Football Playoff picture is becoming more defined in which four teams will compete for a national championship in January. Georgia, the top ranked team from this week’s CFP rankings, concluded the regular season undefeated with a win against Georgia Tech on...
Clayton News Daily
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
Clayton News Daily
Jalen Green, Rockets rally past Hawks
Jalen Green scored 30 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter as the Houston Rockets rallied from a 16-point, second-half deficit and stunned the visiting Atlanta Hawks 128-122 on Friday. Green followed a driving layup at the 2:49 mark with a floater 45 seconds later that gave Houston...
Comments / 0