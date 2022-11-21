Michigan delivered a dominating performance against Ohio State in “The Game” as the Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes, 45–23, on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The Wolverines entered Saturday’s game ranked No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings while the Buckeyes were notch above them at No. 2. However, following Michigan’s second consecutive win against its longtime rival that included the Wolverines trouncing the Buckeyes 21–3 in the fourth quarter, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren weighed on why both teams should be among the top four teams in college football vying for the national championship.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO