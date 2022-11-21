ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Michigan RB Blake Corum Will Attempt to Play vs. Ohio State

Michigan is expected to receive a humongous boost to its roster ahead of Saturday’s highly anticipated, undefeated matchup against Ohio State. Wolverines star running back Blake Corum will attempt to play in the 2022 edition of The Game despite suffering a knee injury just a week ago, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
COLUMBUS, OH
Big plays carry No. 3 Michigan past No. 2 Ohio State 45-23

J.J. McCarthy threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns, added another score on the ground and No. 3 Michigan defeated Ohio State 45-23 at Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Donovan Edwards added 216 yards rushing with two TDs as the Wolverines (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) defeated the Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1) at Ohio Stadium for the first time since 2000.
COLUMBUS, OH
How Loss to Michigan Alters Ohio State's Playoff Chances

After dominating its schedule heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale against Michigan, Ohio State’s College Football Playoff hopes took a big setback after a 45–23 loss to the Wolverines. Michigan (12–0) will remain within the top four once the latest CFP rankings are revealed Tuesday night. Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
Big Ten Commissioner Makes CFP Cases for Michigan, Ohio State

Michigan delivered a dominating performance against Ohio State in “The Game” as the Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes, 45–23, on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The Wolverines entered Saturday’s game ranked No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings while the Buckeyes were notch above them at No. 2. However, following Michigan’s second consecutive win against its longtime rival that included the Wolverines trouncing the Buckeyes 21–3 in the fourth quarter, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren weighed on why both teams should be among the top four teams in college football vying for the national championship.
COLUMBUS, OH
Blake Corum Injury: Michigan RB Hasn’t Returned After Two Carries

Michigan’s Blake Corum is active for the Wolverine’s game against Ohio State, but the running back has barely played so far. Corum carried the ball twice on Michigan’s first drive, but he has yet to appear in the game since. After injuring his knee against Illinois last...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sean Clifford tosses 4 TDs as Penn State beats Michigan State

Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes, including a pair of TD strikes late in the fourth quarter, as No. 11 Penn State pulled away from visiting Michigan State 35-16 on Saturday in University Park, Pa. Clifford finished 19 of 24 for 202 yards without a turnover for Penn State (10-2,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

