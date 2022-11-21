One week ago the Dallas Cowboys had not gone to Minnesota and recorded the biggest margin of victory that they have ever had on the road in franchise history (not to mention the biggest margin of victory that any NFL team has had this season). It goes without saying that one week ago the Cowboys had also not recovered from a sloppy first half to pull off yet another season sweep over the New York Giants, and in the process more firmly etch their names in this year’s playoff tournament (the exact spot where that name is placed obviously remains to be seen).

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO