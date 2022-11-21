ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys vs. Giants Stock Report: A plate full of joy as Dallas wins on Thanksgiving

One week ago the Dallas Cowboys had not gone to Minnesota and recorded the biggest margin of victory that they have ever had on the road in franchise history (not to mention the biggest margin of victory that any NFL team has had this season). It goes without saying that one week ago the Cowboys had also not recovered from a sloppy first half to pull off yet another season sweep over the New York Giants, and in the process more firmly etch their names in this year’s playoff tournament (the exact spot where that name is placed obviously remains to be seen).
5 plays that shaped the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving win over the Giants

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Cowboys notched a win on Thanksgiving over a division rival. the Giants. They came out flat in the first half, but turned on the jets in the second half to dominate an ailing New York squad. The Cowboys now have sole possession of second place in the NFC East and added one more W to their divisional record.
