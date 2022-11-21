Read full article on original website
Bears Elevate Nathan Peterman to Roster Amid Justin Fields Uncertainty
Justin Fields is questionable for Sunday as he’s battling a shoulder injury suffered last week, but a roster move may give an idea of whether he will play. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Bears are adding quarterback Nathan Peterman to the active roster, an indication that Chicago may be leaning towards sitting Fields vs. the Jets. That would mean backup quarterback Trevor Siemian could get the start, with Peterman serving as the backup.
Report: Beckham Jr. Sets Visits With Three Contending Teams
View the original article to see embedded media. Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is nearing full recovery from the torn ACL that he suffered in last year’s Super Bowl victory with the Rams. At full health, Beckham is still capable of being a highly-productive receiver as he...
Report: Miyan Williams to Play vs. Michigan
Miyan Williams has been one of the country’s most explosive running backs when healthy for Ohio State this season. The junior was out last week after going down with injury against Indiana early this month, but he will make his return to the field for the Buckeyes against Michigan on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Bengals’ Joe Mixon Ruled Out vs. Titans, Coach Zac Taylor Says
View the original article to see embedded media. Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that running back Joe Mixon will miss Sunday’s pivotal AFC game against the Titans due to a concussion. Taylor also added that wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is a game-time decision due to the...
Falcons Injury Update: DT Jalen Dalton to Play vs. Commanders?
After years of setbacks, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jalen Dalton finally appeared poised to get his chance to shine ... but he'll have to wait at least another week. Dealing with a toe injury, Dalton was a limited participant in practice Wednesday before being absent Thursday and Friday. Falcons coach...
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
Sources: Kiffin to Sign Contract Extension With Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin will not only be staying at Ole Miss rather than taking the job at SEC West rival Auburn, but he’s getting a significant contract extension from the school, sources tell Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger. Kiffin is signing a six-year contract extension that has roll-over provisions that...
Lane Kiffin Confirms He Told Team He Won’t Take Auburn Job
After a week of rumors linking Lane Kiffin to the Auburn coaching vacancy, the Ole Miss head coach is staying in Oxford. Kiffin told ESPN’s Chris Low that he is signing an extension with the Rebels. According to SI’s Ross Dellenger, Kiffin was one of the finalists in Auburn’s...
