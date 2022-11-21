ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Radio

NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ man charged with DWI crashes pickup through front door of home

TOMS RIVER — The driver of a pickup truck was charged with driving under the influence after crashing through the front door of a house late Sunday night. Township police said Kevin Cannon, 24, of Toms River, was driving his white pickup truck north on Frann Road when he drove across the front yard and crashed into the living room of the two-story home.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

Minivan getaway driver gets 12 years for NJ, PA armed robberies

A 45-year-old Mercer County man who admitted to being a minivan getaway driver in a string of armed robberies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Omar Feliciano-Estremera, of Trenton, previously pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court. Feliciano and Gabriel Lopez, who has since...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Health update on 3 sick pit bull puppies abandoned in NJ woods

Supporters of two New Jersey animal rescue groups have a lot to be thankful for, as three sick puppies recently abandoned in the woods have seen their conditions improve. The two males and one female pit bull puppies, each about four months old, were all being treated for parvovirus since their discovery last week in Millville.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Beach Radio

Holiday Train Ride Returns in Hammonton, NJ

It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Beach Radio

The Stunning New Jersey Town Experts Say You Should Visit Instead Of The Shore

There is a major publication that has given you an option if you decide you don't want to visit the Jersey Shore. Wait. What? Who doesn't want to visit the Jersey Shore?. Even though I have never even heard of a movement created to avoid visiting the Jersey Shore. the website Fodor's Travel has given you an alternative in the Garden State.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Beach Radio

Holiday Fun! Horse & Carriage Rides in Beach Haven, NJ

Nothing says Christmas and the holidays like a horse & carriage ride, to me. This sounds like so much fun and it's for a great cause in Beach Haven. If you watch Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, you know there's always a horse & carriage of some sort, I just love it.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
Beach Radio

Demand for a new election in Trenton, NJ

Even as Mercer County Elections officials say all votes have now been counted and local election results will be certified before the Nov. 26th deadline, a group of Trenton City Council candidates want complete do-over. Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride blasted what she called a "failed election." McBride was...
TRENTON, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy