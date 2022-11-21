Read full article on original website
NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs
A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
Manchester, NJ fire chief pulled from wreck after flipping SUV
MANCHESTER — The fire chief of the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Co. was hospitalized by helicopter after his SUV overturned near the firehouse on Tuesday night. Brian Flanagan, 43, was returning from a call and driving west on Route 571 just after 10 p.m. in his department-issued 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe.
NJ man charged with DWI crashes pickup through front door of home
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a pickup truck was charged with driving under the influence after crashing through the front door of a house late Sunday night. Township police said Kevin Cannon, 24, of Toms River, was driving his white pickup truck north on Frann Road when he drove across the front yard and crashed into the living room of the two-story home.
Minivan getaway driver gets 12 years for NJ, PA armed robberies
A 45-year-old Mercer County man who admitted to being a minivan getaway driver in a string of armed robberies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Omar Feliciano-Estremera, of Trenton, previously pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court. Feliciano and Gabriel Lopez, who has since...
Health update on 3 sick pit bull puppies abandoned in NJ woods
Supporters of two New Jersey animal rescue groups have a lot to be thankful for, as three sick puppies recently abandoned in the woods have seen their conditions improve. The two males and one female pit bull puppies, each about four months old, were all being treated for parvovirus since their discovery last week in Millville.
Popular Restaurant And Ice Cream Shop Suddenly Closes One Of Its Toms River, NJ Locations
Imagine going to work, and being told it would be your last day, not because you're being fired but because your work is going out of business. I'd imagine it's somewhat of a sickening feeling, especially if you really like what you do and take pride in your job. That...
Where to find Christmas Trees on the beach – Its a Jersey thing
Signs of the season are starting to arrive on New Jersey beaches. No one is really sure how it got started, but the relatively new tradition of Christmas trees on Jersey Shore beaches continues to grow. It started before the pandemic shut everything down, but really grew over the last...
Holiday Train Ride Returns in Hammonton, NJ
It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
Heads up: Big DWI checkpoint being set up in NJ on Thanksgiving eve
HOWELL — Lighten up on the booze and the gas. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 23 on Route 9 North in Howell. The checkpoint will begin at 11 p.m. and will continue until 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.
This is when Lucy the Elephant will reopen in Margate, NJ
After months of delays and huge cost overruns, the rehabilitation of the Lucy the Elephant is finally nearing the end. The Save Lucy Committee says things are on track for a grand unveiling celebration in Margate for Dec. 14 or 15. For more than a year, crews have been replacing...
The Stunning New Jersey Town Experts Say You Should Visit Instead Of The Shore
There is a major publication that has given you an option if you decide you don't want to visit the Jersey Shore. Wait. What? Who doesn't want to visit the Jersey Shore?. Even though I have never even heard of a movement created to avoid visiting the Jersey Shore. the website Fodor's Travel has given you an alternative in the Garden State.
Rabid cat found in Camden County, health officials confirm
LINDENWOLD — A cat found in the Camden County borough has tested positive for rabies, according to the county health department. On Nov. 16, a resident found a sick, stray cat, picked up the animal in a cloth, and brought it to a local animal hospital. The feline was...
Holiday Fun! Horse & Carriage Rides in Beach Haven, NJ
Nothing says Christmas and the holidays like a horse & carriage ride, to me. This sounds like so much fun and it's for a great cause in Beach Haven. If you watch Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, you know there's always a horse & carriage of some sort, I just love it.
Demand for a new election in Trenton, NJ
Even as Mercer County Elections officials say all votes have now been counted and local election results will be certified before the Nov. 26th deadline, a group of Trenton City Council candidates want complete do-over. Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride blasted what she called a "failed election." McBride was...
U.S. Men’s World Cup Team Has Roots Here in Ocean County, New Jersey
The World has come together in Qatar and the World Cup soccer championship is underway. Team USA is there and it's an exciting time for soccer fans, not only around the nation but with roots right here in Ocean County. First, let's get you up to date on Team USA....
Ladies Here Are Great Gift Ideas For Your Men in Ocean County
Ok, it's the biggest holiday shopping weekend of the year as we get set for Christmas and I know we are all looking for gifts. My article is of course from my perspective, so it's great gift ideas for the men in your life. This year with economics what they...
5 Stupid Easy Tips For Running In The Winter In New Jersey
Winter can be tough, especially on your exercise routine. Over the spring and summer months, my favorite thing to do is go for nice long runs up and down the boardwalk of Seaside Heights. There's just something special about starting at one end of the island and working your way...
Widely Popular Italian Market Set To Open In Vacant Corrado’s in Brick, NJ
There is something new and exciting coming to Brick, and I can't wait. Remember back in June when we thought Corrado's might open at some point, and instead, the store was evicted from the Laurel Shopping Center?. It was a shame I know, but it left a big hole in...
Bruce, Pink, Taylor Swift, more: Biggest and best concerts coming to NJ area
Some of the biggest and best concerts touring the country will be coming to New Jersey, and neighboring New York, Long Island and Philadelphia in 2023. Tickets went on sale Monday for the Pink "Summer Carnaval" stadium tour, which is coming to Citifield in New York on August 3rd, and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Sept. 18.
