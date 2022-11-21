ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman passing a council flowerbed notices 'decorative plant' which turns out to be the world's deadliest shrub and contains 6,000 times more poison than cyanide when its seeds

A woman in North Wales was left shocked after spotting the world's deadliest plant, which contains a substance 6,000 times more poisonous than cyanide, in a council flowerbed. The flower, called Ricinnus Communis and known as the Castor Oil plant, was named by the Guinness Book of Records as the world's most poisonous.
Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test

Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
CDC: Listeria found in six states—is your state one of them?

Listeria bacterial infections have been found in six states affecting 16 people since 2021. The Mayo Clinic defines listeria as —“ … a food-borne bacterial illness … most commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products”. Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spreads beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Almost all severe illnesses from Listeria result in hospitalizations and sometimes death. Symptoms of severe illness usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches. Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. Pregnant people and their newborns, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they usually get mild food poisoning symptoms, like diarrhea and fever, and usually recover without treatment.
Recall issued for delicious cookies that already caused one allergic reaction

Certain Tiramisu Twist Cookies from Daiso are part of a new recall related to allergens. The product contains traces of almonds and hazelnuts, two types of tree nuts that are responsible for frequent allergic reactions. But the product package does not mention the ingredients. As a result, people who are sensitive or allergic to tree nuts, especially almonds and hazelnuts, can experience unexpected adverse reactions that can even be fatal in severe cases.
Best Supplements for Dog Allergies

As many as 20% of dogs will develop allergies during their lifetime. Itchy skin is the most common symptom of dog allergies, but some dogs can also experience hives, hot spots, swelling of the face, lips, eyelids, or ears, sneezing, and red, inflamed skin. If your pooch is among those that are affected by these symptoms, supplements for dog allergies can really make their life easier.
A Killer Plant Has Taken Up Real Estate in NJ

A budding Poison Hemlock plant.(dlinca/iStock) Poison Hemlock is one of the more beautiful deadly plants we have natively growing in New Jersey. While this plant has previously come up in conversations and literature regarding dangerous plants, the magnitude of this particular plant’s toxicity is often overlooked.
What causes reverse sneezing in dogs? Our vet explains

Reverse sneezing in dogs may be a term you’ve heard of, but do you know what it means, or what causes it in the first place?. Dogs can make all sorts of noises, some more alarming than others. One of the noises that pet owners may hear on occasion is reverse sneezing. This is a very different sound from snoring, snorting or coughing, and it may cause you to worry that your dog is struggling for breath. It’s important to stay calm though, as most dogs are completely back to normal within seconds.
