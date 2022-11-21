Read full article on original website
Post Register
Air pollution monitoring to increase for Oregon communities
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two of Oregon’s most economically disadvantaged and racially diverse communities — one in Portland and the other on the south coast — are getting a boost in their fight against air pollution. The air-quality challenges facing “environmental justice communities” are being highlighted...
Post Register
Consider donating to the Great Idaho Food Drive this Thanksgiving
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — You can donate to the Great Idaho Food Drive online HERE. CBS2 is teaming up with Les Schwab Tire Center, Newstalk KBOI, Two Men and a Truck and TDS Fiber for the Great Idaho Food Drive. You can donate food at any Les Schwab Tire...
Post Register
Oregon faces snow-plow driver shortage heading into winter
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A shortage of snow plow drivers has made clearing the roads in Oregon a challenge, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The agency has almost 40 vacancies for seasonal and permanent positions on its road maintenance team in the eastern part of the state, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Post Register
Walmart shooting raises need for violence prevention at work
NEW YORK (AP) — The mass shooting Wednesday at a Walmart in Virginia was only the latest example of a workplace shooting perpetrated by an employee. But while many companies provide active shooter training, experts say there is much less focus on how to prevent workplace violence, particularly how to identify and address worrisome behavior among employees.
Post Register
Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead, said a witness who was present when the shooting started. Jessica Wilczewski said that workers...
Post Register
UNLV moves to 6-0, beats Minnesota 71-62 in SoCal Challenge
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Keshon Gilbert scored 17 points, EJ Harkless added 16 and UNLV cruised to a 71-62 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night in the SoCal Challenge to remain undefeated. Luis Rodriguez added 15 points and nine rebounds for UNLV (6-0). Jackie Johnson III had...
