Idaho State

Post Register

Air pollution monitoring to increase for Oregon communities

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two of Oregon’s most economically disadvantaged and racially diverse communities — one in Portland and the other on the south coast — are getting a boost in their fight against air pollution. The air-quality challenges facing “environmental justice communities” are being highlighted...
OREGON STATE
Post Register

Consider donating to the Great Idaho Food Drive this Thanksgiving

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — You can donate to the Great Idaho Food Drive online HERE. CBS2 is teaming up with Les Schwab Tire Center, Newstalk KBOI, Two Men and a Truck and TDS Fiber for the Great Idaho Food Drive. You can donate food at any Les Schwab Tire...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Oregon faces snow-plow driver shortage heading into winter

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A shortage of snow plow drivers has made clearing the roads in Oregon a challenge, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The agency has almost 40 vacancies for seasonal and permanent positions on its road maintenance team in the eastern part of the state, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
PORTLAND, OR
Post Register

Walmart shooting raises need for violence prevention at work

NEW YORK (AP) — The mass shooting Wednesday at a Walmart in Virginia was only the latest example of a workplace shooting perpetrated by an employee. But while many companies provide active shooter training, experts say there is much less focus on how to prevent workplace violence, particularly how to identify and address worrisome behavior among employees.
VIRGINIA STATE
Post Register

Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead, said a witness who was present when the shooting started. Jessica Wilczewski said that workers...
VIRGINIA STATE
Post Register

UNLV moves to 6-0, beats Minnesota 71-62 in SoCal Challenge

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Keshon Gilbert scored 17 points, EJ Harkless added 16 and UNLV cruised to a 71-62 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night in the SoCal Challenge to remain undefeated. Luis Rodriguez added 15 points and nine rebounds for UNLV (6-0). Jackie Johnson III had...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

