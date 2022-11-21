Farm Bureau: Thanksgiving dinner costs 20% more this year, but Alaskans have a work-around

The Farm Bureau’s 37th annual survey is a snapshot of the average cost of this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast for 10, which is $64.05 or $6.40 per person. That is $10.74 more than last year’s average of $53.31, or about or 20% increase.

Alaskans will probably pay more than that, unless they harvest their own wild meat, pick their own cranberries and dig their own potatoes for the feast. Alaskans often have potlucks with neighbors, friends, and family, which helps spread out the costs. In far-flung areas, the feast can feature caribou, dall sheep, moose, walrus, salmon, king crab, goose or ptarmigan.

The protein on most Thanksgiving tables – the commercially raised turkey – costs about $28.96 for a 16-pound bird, the Farm Bureau noted. That’s about $1.81 per pound. Last week, turkeys at Woodland in Juneau were selling for $1.79 per pound.

Overall, the cost of the big meal will be up due to several factors, including inflation, the cost of diesel, and the supply chain problems, as well as the missing-in-action workforce.

