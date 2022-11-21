Read full article on original website
6 Thanksgiving foods that are safe for dogs
There are, indeed, Thanksgiving foods that are safe for dogs.
A Pet Parent’s Guide to Making Your Dog a “Plate” on Thanksgiving
While we're well-aware that most dogs should eat dog food — and dog food only — pet parents across the country are already anticipating making their pups a "plate" on Thanksgiving. There's nothing more satisfying than letting your dog in on the fun, and watching their face as they're presented with a heaping plate of people food.
The Dogington Post
What Dog Chews Are Dangerous For Your Dog?
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A dog’s general well-being is boosted by chewing. Serotonin and dopamine, two crucial neurotransmitters in the brain that support mental health and a positive mood, are released through the repetitive action of chewing. Additionally, it can enhance the dental health of your dog.
Think about your pet's health this Thanksgiving | Ask the Vet on 2 Wants to Know
Before you give your pet a snack from the table this Thanksgiving, 2 Wants to Know brought Dr. Kelley Gebhardt on 2 Wants to Know to talk about the dos and don'ts. Table Food and keeping the pounds off your pet during the holidays. As long as your pet does...
Most Popular Dog Breed in Texas is the Official State Dog Breed of Texas
I’ve said it hundreds of times and I will always believe that dogs make life better. Growing up I didn’t have many dogs as pets but as an adult I was able to experience the fun and unconditional love a dog can bring into your life, and I am so happy that my two dogs decided to rescue me. Although, I had no idea that the state of Texas has their own official state dog breed which is the Blue Lacy.
etvnews.com
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month
It’s November, the month of Thanksgiving and all things pumpkin spice. What you may not know is that November is also Adopt a Senior Pet Month, shining a spotlight on the amazing dogs and cats “of a certain age” available at shelters and rescues across the country.
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Garbanzo!
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
Reminder: Keep Your Dog Safe From Coyotes in the Winter
During the late winter months, you may see an uptick in coyote sightings. These omnivores breed during January and February and, consequently, tend to be more aggressive in this timeframe. Coyotes are also known for not discriminating against seemingly uninhabitable living areas; they like the city just as much as they like the woods.
womansday.com
Why Do Cats Knead? Vets Explain the Reasons Behind the Behavior
If you're a cat owner, you are likely familiar with the feline habit known as kneading. It's also sometimes referred to as "making biscuits," because of the visual similarities to a baker prepping bread dough. If you aren't a cat lover, you might be wondering: What is cat kneading?. Basically,...
petpress.net
10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World
There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
dailypaws.com
After Being Rescued From a Filthy Puppy Mill, Lolly the Poodle Mix Is Helping Dogs Recover From Fear, Trauma
Without help from canine health and behavior experts, Lolly the poodle mix would've never been able to find a forever home after she was rescued from deplorable conditions in an Iowa breeding facility. Lolly was one of the 500 dogs the ASPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa saved...
animalfair.com
Cutest Dogs For Lazy People And Couch Potatoes!
Often times, people come across a huge problem: they love dogs, but don’t want the responsibility or time commitment of actually taking care of an animal. However, with the abundance of dog breeds in the world today, there are canines that suit lazy people quite well, giving those less active individuals a fitting companion. Here are some of the best dogs that are suitable for lazy people!
Rescue Dogs Treated to Early Thanksgiving Feast While They Wait to Find Homes for the Holidays
Approximately 700 pounds of ingredients were transformed into a luxurious holiday meal for the dogs celebrating Thanksgiving at Best Friends Animal Society Thanksgiving came early for dozens of adorable dogs at the Best Friends Animal Society's sanctuary in Kanab, Utah. On Friday, the animal welfare organization treated its close to 400 residents to a carefully crafted meal from Chef Shon Foster of Sego Restaurant, which is located near the sanctuary. With the help of an anonymous donor, Chef Foster worked for over 26 hours with approximately 700 pounds...
Puppies Left To Die In A Box On The Side Of A Minnesota Highway, Here’s How To Help
How could you put these adorable faces in a cardboard box and leave them on the side of the road? The conditions were terrible, but miraculously the puppies are doing ok and recovering. A good Samaritan saw the box on the side of the road in Saginaw, Minnesota near the...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Instant Chaos in Wyoming as a Dachshund and Its Friends Attack a Deer
Watch Instant Chaos in Wyoming as a Dachshund and Its Friends Attack a Deer. If you are looking for a masterclass on how badly wrong things can go when you find a deer on your driveway, this is probably it! Captured by a Ring doorbell camera, this footage shows the moment when a small deer is startled by the human owner of the house coming out of the door. The deer stumbles and looks as if they are going to flee but hesitate for a few moments. That is long enough for the family dachshund to decide that they are going to get involved – and things rapidly descend into chaos.
Dog Rescued With More Than 2 Pounds of Matted Fur
It’s pretty normal for some of us to slip up on our dog’s grooming from time to time. For dog parents with more hard-to-groom breeds, sometimes the constant shedding, brushing, and trimming can grow to be a little too much. But for most of us, the appropriate action to take when grooming gets to be […] The post Dog Rescued With More Than 2 Pounds of Matted Fur appeared first on DogTime.
lovemeow.com
Cat Arrives at Someone's Home for Food and Decides to Lead Them to Her Kittens One Day
A cat arrived at someone's home for food and decided to lead them to her kittens one day. A tortoiseshell cat showed up in a family's yard earlier this year, scrounging around for something to eat. Mel and Kurt, a couple, saw the scrawny stray and offered her food and water.
Dog Rescued From Puppy Mill Helps Other Dogs Get Over Fear of Humans
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) rescued miniature Goldendoodle Lolly from an Iowa puppy mill a year ago. She had matted fur, internal parasites, an infection, and dental disease when they rescued her, and after treatment went to the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center (BRC) in North Carolina. She was avoidant toward human interaction and walking on a leash – understandable given her start in life.
The 42 best gifts for dogs and dog lovers, according to vets
We asked veterinarians and dog-experts for the best gifts for dogs and their parents. From durable toys, tasty treats and pet cameras, here’s everything they recommend.
