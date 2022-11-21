Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Pet of the Week: Prince
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Prince!. Prince is a one-year-old Hound mix, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. He has a sweet demeanor, knows his commands and would make a great family pet! Prince is also neutered and microchipped. For...
Fans pack Bakersfield restaurants, bars for Mexico-Argentina World Cup match
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local soccer fans went through the ups and downs of emotion watching their World Cup teams Saturday. Fans of Mexico and Argentina packed bars and restaurants late Saturday morning for the match between the two countries. Argentina has already felt the shock of upset losing to Saudi Arabia earlier this week, […]
