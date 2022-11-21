ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KGET 17

Pet of the Week: Prince

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Prince!. Prince is a one-year-old Hound mix, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. He has a sweet demeanor, knows his commands and would make a great family pet! Prince is also neutered and microchipped. For...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

