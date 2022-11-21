'Traditional Values Killed At Least 5 People': Hilarie Burton Slams Candace Cameron Bure After Colorado Springs Shooting

mega

Hilarie Burton Morgan doubled down on her grievances with Candace Cameron Bure 's traditional marriage remarks after a shooting took place at an LGBTQIA+ club in Colorado Springs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Sunday, the One Tree Hill actress responded to a tweet reporting on the hate attack, during which five people were killed and 18 were wounded.

"THIS! This is why we have to speak out against bigotry of any kind — even the 'aren't-I-cute-girl-next-door' bulls--- that I called out last week," Burton began .

"The bigotry of @GAfamilyTV is the most dangerous kind. It normalizes exclusion under the guise of 'protecting traditional values.'"

Cameron Bure sparked controversy when she did a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, in which the Fuller House alum said the Christian network she is now working for would not focus on gay couples in their programming.

"I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," the Balancing It All author said about what viewers can expect after detailing how GAC fits her brand, given they share the same vision "of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family."

Burton was one of her most outspoken critics following the latest WSJ interview, re-explaining her stance in a series of tweets after the tragic Colorado club shooting .

RadarOnline.com has since confirmed the suspected gunman is facing multiple murder and hate crime charges for the crimes.

"Protecting traditional values? That's the excuse of white women screaming at Ruby Bridges," Burton wrote, going on to defend her decision to speak out. "So, when Candy and Bill Abbott and GAF wanna ' protect traditional values ' against LGBTQ influence? This is what happens. Look no further than the comments their fan base left on."

Burton, who previously labeled Cameron Bure a bigot in a scathing tweet, sent love to all of the victims and their grieving families as well as the community of Colorado Springs.

"To my LGBTQ friends? I love you. You are perfect and made in God's image and you deserve inclusion," she continued . "To the bigots? Your 'traditional values' killed at least five people last night."

Cameron Bure previously addressed the controversy stemming from her traditional marriage remarks in a statement posted on Instagram.

"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," she wrote.

The actress explained she is a "devoted Christian" while adding that she intends to love all people "fiercely" and "indiscriminately," even those who express their dislike for her.