‘Pretty Bitchin’ Kitchen’: Miranda Lambert Sets New Cookbook Release

If you follow Miranda Lambert on Instagram you’ve likely seen her showing off her husband Brendan McLoughlin’s (sometimes shirtless) skills in the kitchen. Now the country singer is highlighting her own culinary talents in a new book titled, Y’all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen .

Written with Holly Gleason for Dey Street Books, Y’all Eat Yet? includes 50 recipes inspired by the important women in Lambert’s life. While many celebrities have released cookbooks in recent years , Lambert says the inspiration for her cookbook was personal.

“Watching my mom and her friends, I saw the way pitching in, working together, loving music and being there for each other is the greatest gift you can have in life,” says Lambert. “I think my mom inherited that gift from her mom, because they both attracted the most awesome group of girlfriends.”

The Texas native offers up regional recipes as well as family favorites handed down from her mother, grandmother and family friends. From Nonny’s Banana Pudding and Paw-Paw’s Bar-B-Que Sauce, to a Stacked Enchilada Bake and Whiskey Cupcakes, each dish offers a glimpse into Lambert’s life and upbringing.

Lambert, who frequently shares her Airstream adventures on social media, even includes some perfect campground cuisine, like Dutch Oven (Coffee Can) Campfire Cobbler. And for diners looking for love, she makes a bold promise with her romance-ready recipe for “The Loaf” which she calls “the meal that will get the ring.”

Y’all Eat Yet? sees the singer opening up her heart and home in more intimate ways than ever before with stunning photos from the farm she shares with McLoughlin, their rescue pups, and horses.

The book will hit stands on April 25, 2023. In the meantime fans can continue to shop Lambert’s clothing and cowboy boot collection, Idyllwind , exclusively at Boot Barn. Her pet line, MuttNation , meantime, supports her animal rescue nonprofit MuttNation Foundation, and is available at Tractor Supply Co .

In addition to her wildly successful Velvet Rodeo residency at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater, Lambert is readying herself for a big night at the Grammy Awards where she’s nominated for four trophies including Best Country Album.

Y’all Eat Yet? is due out this April. Pre-order your copy now on Amazon.com .