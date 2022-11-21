ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows Central

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 crosses 25 million players in just five days

By Samuel Tolbert
Windows Central
Windows Central
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDKK1_0jJ9ZiIW00

What you need to know

  • Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, the new iteration of Call of Duty's take on the Battle Royale genre, launched on Nov. 16, 2022.
  • Like its predecessor, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a free-to-play game.
  • Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 crossed 25 million players in just five days.

Call of Duty has refreshed its take on the Battle Royale experience, and it's already off to a huge start.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account shared that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 crossed 25 million players, just five days after the free-to-play game launched on Nov. 16, 2022. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is currently available across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC.

This massive launch builds on the success of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which fully launched back on October 28 and crossed $1 billion in sales just 10 days after launch. Elsewhere in the Activision Blizzard portfolio, Overwatch 2 crossed 35 million players in its launch month.

All of this comes as Microsoft is working to acquire Activision Blizzard for almost $69 billion. The deal is currently undergoing regulatory review, having been approved in a couple of countries and seeing in-depth examination at the FTC in the U.S, the CMA in the U.K, and the European Commission for multiple other countries.

Microsoft has reportedly offered Sony a deal for guaranteed access to Call of Duty to for 10 years , though Sony declined to make a statement regarding the offer. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan previously indicated that a three-year offer from Microsoft was not good enough, and that the terms were "inadequate."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VKNK_0jJ9ZiIW00

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

The latest big Call of Duty game is here, and it's accompanied by Warzone 2.0, a new version of the Call of Duty battle royale experience. You can hop into Warzone 2.0 for free, then pick up 2022's campaign and multiplayer suite.

Available from: Xbox | Steam | Amazon

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Warzone 2 XP exploit has players reaching max level in one match

Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been out for just under a week, and it's fair to say the free-to-play battle royale has had some... teething problems. This was to be expected, of course. It's why Activision made the decision to temporarily take Call Of Duty: Warzone offline - so it could properly address any issues with Warzone 2.0 and get them fixed sooner rather than later.
ComicBook

Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02

A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
IGN

Call of Duty Black Friday Deal: Save on Modern Warfare 2

Apparently no one told Walmart Black Friday begins on Friday, because the retailers has gone unbelievably hard. Walmart Black Friday deals are easily the best going, and we've still got several days left before we're done. It makes me wonder if they'll run out of deals before Black Friday actually happens.
IGN

Battlefield Can't Keep Up With Call of Duty, Says Sony

Sony has now included EA's Battlefield franchise in its arguments against Xbox's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, saying the shooter can't keep up with Call of Duty. As reported by PC Gamer, Sony said in its response to the UK government's investigation into the merger that Call of Duty has found unparalleled success that no other shooter can compete, even Battlefield.
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ players frustrated by Shoot House’s invisible walls

As part of its first major update, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has just introduced the Shoot House map. However, players are reporting issues with several invisible walls blocking projectiles across the map. The Shoot House map is a re-release of the original, which was introduced to Modern Warfare...
NME

New ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ trick lets players speed around the map

A new trick discovered in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 lets players speed around the map in what is being called the “G Walk”. Released last month, NME described the game in a four-star review as a “top-notch shooter with a fun campaign and solid multiplayer offering”, adding: “If you’re going to pick up one multiplayer game this year, there’s a good argument that it should be this one.”
dotesports.com

Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2

A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
The Verge

Sony throws Battlefield under the bus as it fights Microsoft’s Activision purchase

As Sony fights tooth and nail to get regulators to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, poor Battlefield is getting caught in the crossfire. In a filing with the UK’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Sony argues that Call of Duty is a uniquely important franchise to have on PlayStation consoles, and can’t be replaced by the likes of Battlefield. Microsoft would control the franchise if its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is allowed to proceed.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Digital Trends

The best Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 console settings

While skill is certainly important in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, so too are your in-game settings. Having the wrong setting enabled can lead to your demise, so it’s best to make sure everything is ironed out ahead of time. When looking at the game’s settings, it’s easy to get overwhelmed (even on console), but thankfully, we’ve got everything you need to know in this guide. These are the best Warzone 2.0 settings for console.
Windows Central

Windows Central

327
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy