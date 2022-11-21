The best SP-R 208 loadouts for Warzone 2

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

As millions of players are all rushing to understand the ins and outs of Warzone 2's 54 guns during launch week, know this: if you want a reliable bolt-action rifle that can carry you through almost any situation in Al Mazrah, the SP-R 208 will get the job done. It's one of the best, most accessible rifles in the game, and it's also easy to unlock. The SP-R 208 unlocks at account level 7, so even if you're starting Warzone 2 on a fresh account, you'll have it within your first few hours.

What's nice about the SPR is how many different hats it can wear. An SPR with a high-powered scope and extended barrel makes just as much sense as an iron sight build meant for close-range. This is a perk of the SPR technically being a "marksman rifle" in Warzone 2 instead of a proper sniper rifle—it doesn't pack the same raw power as the bulky, box-shaped Signal 50, but when the circle is shrinks to an arena the size of a 6v6 multiplayer map, it's the SPR I want backing me up.

Here are our favorite loadout builds for the SP-R 208, including attachments, equipment, and a recommended perk package based on the one's currently offered in Warzone 2's create-a-class.

The best SP-R 208 loadout for Warzone 2

SPR-208 loadout: Hill Sniper

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Barrel: 22.5" Elevate-11

Optic: DS Farsight 11

Laser: SZ 1MW PEQ

Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

I consider this the bread-and-butter SPR build. This thing excels as a gosh dang sniper rifle and should be treated as such. The biggest goal here is bullet velocity (boosted by the Elevate barrel, Polarfire suppressor, and HV ammo) and recoil stabilization in-scope (mainly boosted by the barrel). When you're trying to peg a moving target running for cover, a steady hand and fast bullets are the best thing you can ask for. I prefer the Farsight scope for its distance toggle and extremely clear sight picture, but optic specifics are largely up to preference.

SP-R 208 loadout: Quick Shot

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Barrel: 23.5" Fluted R-67

Optic: SZ Oscar-9

Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

Comb: Cronen G140 Cheek Riser

Magazine: 10 Round Mag

Lethal: Drill Charge

Tactical: Stun Grenade

When you want to flex the SPR's surprising viability as a mid-range DMR, consider this setup focusing on fire rate and ammo count. The FSS bolt cycles bullets a lot faster than the default option and the Fluted barrel/Croneen comb ensures your ADS speed is competitive against assault rifles and SMGs. When you're fighting building-to-building from close-to-medium range, the scope/red dot toggle on the SZ Oscar-9 is a comfortable aiming companion.

SP-R 208 loadout: Brawler

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Barrel: 12.5" Carbon Barrel

Laser: FTAC Grimline Laser

Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

Comb: Aim-Assist 406

Magazine: 10 Round Mag

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stim

On the more extreme end of using the SPR like some sniper/shotgun homunculus, this setup trades fanciful scopes and long barrels for an extremely quick, reactive poking gun that'll shatter armor plates in a flash. The shortened Carbon barrel, FTAC laser, and Assist comb are the starts here—the high fire rate and relatively accurate hipfire really does make this SPR behave more like a shotgun with a narrow spread. Consider this more of a backup than a primary. I'd use this to open fights and break armor before switching to an SMG for closure.