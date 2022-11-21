Read full article on original website
Raymon Mobley, 96
Raymon Mobley, age 96, of Coleman, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday, December 1, at 11:00 a.m. at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene, 7457 W. Lake Road, Abilene, Texas. Services have been entrusted to Stevens...
Jackie Hammonds, 84
Jackie E. Hammonds, age 84, of Coleman, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his residence. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at North Coleman Baptist Church, 515 Church Street in Coleman, with Rev. Jeff Dean officiating. A private interment was held at the Coleman City Cemetery.
Donna Sue Seymore, 81
Donna Sue Seymore, 81, of Coleman, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Coleman County Blessed With Significant Thanksgiving Rains
Rain on Thanksgiving Day and Friday put a dent in the drought. The area shown in pink and purple on the map, along and south of Highway 67, southern Coleman County, received the heaviest rain over the past two days. Rain amounts between 3 and 5 inches are common in the south part of the county with 2-3 inches elsewhere in the county. Ditches are running full and running water is filling stock tanks. We are thankful for this much needed blessing at Thanksgiving! The following rainfall totals have been submitted to the ColemanTODAY Facebook page. Thanks to those who submitted their reports!
Masonic Lodge Meeting Tuesday
The Coleman Masonic Lodge #496 will hold work in the Entered Apprentice Degree Tuesday, November 29, at 6:00 pm at the Lodge Hall. All Masons are urged to attend. Also, on Saturday, December 3rd at the Christmas parade, the Masonic Lodge will hold a drawing for a Blackstone Grill. Tickets will be available that day for 1 for $10, 6 for $50 and 13 for $100.
Coleman Lions Club Pancake Meal Saturday, December 3rd
The Coleman Lions Club will host its annual pancake meal at breakfast time Saturday, December 3, from 8:00 am to 1:00pm at the Coleman Public Library Annex downtown. The menu is all-you-can-eat pancakes, ham and beverages at a cost of $8.00 for ages 12 and up, $5.00 for kids 2 to 12, and kids under 2 eat free. All proceeds go towards helping Coleman County youth. Come by and have a nice hot breakfast before you enjoy all the Christmas festivities in Coleman. Merry Christmas!!
"Shop Small" Friday and Saturday
Coleman is growing with several new businesses having opened recently. That gives us Coleman County residents many more opportunities to shop locally! Today is Black Friday, and tomorrow is Shop Small Business Saturday! Let's try to support our small businesses that are locally owned and keep our sales taxes local!
County Commissioners Post Agenda for Monday Morning Meeting
Coleman County Commissioners Court will meet Monday, November 28, at 9:00 am on the 2nd floor of the Coleman County Courthouse. The agenda includes:. Public comments, announcements, visitors not on the agenda. Burn Ban. EMS Contract. Capital Credit Distribution. Current Bills and transfer funds if necessary. Adjourn.
