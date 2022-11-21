ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLOX

Climb CDC helps participant from quitting school

While you are passing food around the Thanksgiving table, you could also be sharing something else. Operation Christmas Child collects shoe boxes of dreams. It’s holiday season, and for those taking part in Samaritan’s Purse, it’s shoe box season. The humanitarian campaign known as Operation Christmas Child is in full swing.
KHQ Right Now

Local restaurants offering thanksgiving dinner

If you don't want to make a Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're in luck! Many local restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals that you can order ahead and they will send them straight to your front door.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries

When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
Reader's Digest

The Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year

Not sure what to make for Thanksgiving this year? Our friends at Taste of Home have got just the ticket: this sourdough, sausage and blueberry dressing—which they’ve dubbed the Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year. And trust us, it won’t disappoint. During this year’s festivities, make sure to share these Thanksgiving memes, quotes and poems around the table for some extra gratitude.
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Mashed

Aldi's Cookie Dessert Bars Are Turning Heads

According to Medical News Today, it's been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That's probably a lie. The most important meal of the day might just be dessert. Some, like Ask Difference, will say that dessert isn't a meal. That's because they're doing it wrong....
Mary Duncan

“You can serve the food,” waitress says to manager while staging server walkout at busy restaurant

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve had a number of terrible bosses in my lifetime but the one who ties for the first worst boss is Morgan, the manager at a busy family restaurant I worked at for a few years. His first name wasn’t Morgan - that was his last name, but he insisted we call him Morgan because that’s what he was used to. He was used to this because before becoming a restaurant manager he was a police officer and commanded respect. Respect that it was hard to give him, because he had no clue how to run a restaurant.
Joel Eisenberg

Denny’s Offering Limited Edition $5.99 T-Shirt That Lets Owners Receive Free Breakfast For a Year

The company says the T-shirt is effectively valued at $2186.00, which will pay for customers’ ”Everyday Value Slam” meals for a full year. The shirt is limited to 150. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Fox5Vegas.com, Dennys.com, and PRNewswire.com.
Thrillist

Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious

You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
Greyson F

Tasty New Sub-Sandwich Shop Opening Soon

Your sub sandwich order is ready!Syed F Hashemi/Unsplash. Who doesn’t like a tasty, expertly made sandwich? There’s something so satisfying when the perfect ingredients come together. Whether you’re a fill-it-to-the-top meat lover or you prefer a veggie sandwich with oil and vinegar, there’s something for everyone. It’s one of the great unifying foods here in the country. Because no matter where you come from, no matter your background, and no matter your beliefs, there’s a sandwich out there capable of satisfying even the greatest of hunger. And now, a new sub-sandwich shop is making its way to Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ

