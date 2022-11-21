Another Astros Coach is Returning in 2023

The Crawfish Boxes are reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system during the 2022 campaign. Ryan Wrobleski is a six-foot-one, 196 lb. catcher and corner outfielder from Naperville, IL. Born on February 2, 2000, he was chosen by the Astros in the 2022 draft out of Dallas Baptist University. Taken in the 20th and final round, Wrobleski came off the board with the number 613 overall choice, the same spot as five eventual major leaguers. Billy Sample leads the group with a 10.4 career WAR.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO