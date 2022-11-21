ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Astros Coach is Returning in 2023

By Michael Connor
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EftYA_0jJ9V5a400

The Astros staff has slowly been coming back together for the 2023 season and you can now add Alex Cintron to the list as he told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com that he is coming back.

