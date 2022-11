Asheville FM is so excited to have launched our new youth radio program, designed entirely by and for local young people!. We were glad to have summer interns through the Goodwill OneLife Internship Program and the City of Asheville Youth Leadership Academy (CAYLA) who learned all about radio station management and production and designed the radio program The New Wave as a mini-station within the station geared towards training and amplifying the voices of young members of our community. Reagan, Tucker, Naidelyn, and Sarah worked together to create the program and begin its production.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO